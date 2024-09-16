Inseego Announces Sale of Telematics Business For $52 Million in Cash

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) (the "Company” or "Inseego”), a technology leader in 5G mobile and fixed wireless solutions for mobile network operators, Fortune 500 enterprises, and SMBs, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its fleet management and telematics business in an all-cash transaction for $52 million. Under the terms of the agreement, a portfolio holding company of Convergence Partners ("Convergence"), an investment management firm focused on the technology sector, will acquire Inseego’s remaining telematics business that operates across the United Kingdom, the European Union, Australia and New Zealand.

Inseego’s decision to divest its fleet management and telematics operations was based on a review of the strategic fit of the business with the Company’s North American-centric 5G wireless solutions business and the Company’s previously stated goal to continue to significantly de-leverage its capital structure. The sale of the telematics operations further supports Inseego’s streamlining of its focus and resources on the strongest growth opportunities around its core product offerings.

"The sale of our remaining telematics operations is part of our continued improvements in strengthening Inseego’s balance sheet and ensuring that we are well-positioned and focused on the growth of our 5G business,” said Inseego Executive Chairman, Philip Brace. "The sale proceeds will enable us to repay in full our existing short-term debt, complete the restructuring of our Convertible Notes, and add to our strong liquidity position, all while helping us to focus on addressing our growing 5G pipeline,” added Brace.

The purchaser is an affiliate of Ctrack Africa (collectively, "Ctrack”), a telematics business that was historically part of Inseego’s telematics portfolio, which the Company sold to Convergence in a previous transaction in 2021. Upon completion of this sale, the re-unified telematics business under Ctrack will operate on a global technology platform and at scale, with customers and employees benefitting from being part of a larger organization that specializes in and is focused on telematics and driving growth in the business.

The transaction is subject to receipt of customary closing conditions and is expected to close early in the fourth quarter of 2024. The initial purchase price is subject to various working capital and other customary adjustments.

The Company also announced today that there was no change to its financial guidance provided for the third quarter of 2024, ending September 30, 2024.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. served as financial advisor and Greenberg Traurig, LLP served as counsel to the Company in connection with the transaction.

