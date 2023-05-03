Inseego Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) (the "Company”), a leader in 5G edge cloud solutions, today reported its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Company reported first quarter net revenue of $50.8 million, GAAP operating loss of $3.6 million, GAAP net loss of $5.1 million, GAAP net loss of $0.05 per share, adjusted EBITDA of positive $4.1 million, and non-GAAP net loss of $0.02 per share. Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents at quarter end was $8.7 million.

"We are very pleased with our financial performance in the first quarter, as we achieved our goal of becoming operating cash flow positive with a cost structure that is well-positioned to scale with our revenue growth,” said Ashish Sharma, CEO of Inseego. "We continued to expand our gross margin with the growth of our FWA and cloud business. We are well-positioned to capitalize on the opportunity of 5G FWA with our market leading portfolio.”

Business Highlights

– FWA and Cloud software revenue comprised 53% of revenue in Q1, up 35% year-over-year

– Continued expansion of 5G FWA customer pipeline

– 100% of enterprise FWA deployments included cloud software in Q1

– Enterprise SaaS solutions revenue $7.2 million, up 4.2% year-over-year

– Gross margin 36%, up 9.3% year-over-year

"Our first quarter results demonstrate the progress of our strategic cost reduction efforts and the continued strength of our 5G fixed wireless target market,” said Bob Barbieri, CFO of Inseego. "We are making very good progress in transforming the company into an Enterprise focused higher margin business.”

Conference Call Information

Inseego will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors today at 5:00 p.m. ET. A Q&A session with analysts will be held live directly after the prepared remarks. To access the conference call:

Online, visit https://investor.inseego.com/events-presentations

Phone-only participants can pre-register by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10176820/f8ae62fe60

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial-in by calling: In the United States, call 1-844-282-4463 International parties can access the call at 1-412-317-5613



An audio replay of the conference call will be available beginning one hour after the call through May 17, 2023. To hear the replay, parties in the United States may call 1-877-344-7529 and enter access code 3753623 followed by the # key. International parties may call 1-412-317-0088. In addition, the Inseego Corp. press release will be accessible from the Company's website before the conference call begins.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is the industry leader in 5G Enterprise cloud WAN solutions with millions of end customers and thousands of enterprise and SMB customers on its 4G, 5G and cloud platforms. Inseego’s 5G Edge Cloud combines the industry’s best 5G technology, rich cloud networking features and intelligent edge applications. Inseego powers new business experiences by connecting distributed sites and workforces, securing enterprise data and improving business outcomes with intelligent operational visibility---all over a 5G network. For more information on Inseego, visit www.inseego.com #Putting5GtoWork

©2023. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo, MiFi, Inseego Wavemaker, and Inseego 5G SD Edge are registered trademarks and trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other company, product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information presented in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and often contain words such as "may,” "estimate,” "anticipate,” "believe,” "expect,” "intend,” "plan,” "project,” "will” and similar words and phrases indicating future results. The information presented in this news release related to our future business outlook, the future demand for our products, as well as other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact, are forward-looking in nature. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. We therefore cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Actual results could differ materially from our expectations.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include: (1) the future demand for wireless broadband access to data and asset management software and services; (2) the growth of wireless wide-area networking and asset management software and services; (3) customer and end-user acceptance of the Company’s current product and service offerings and market demand for the Company’s anticipated new product and service offerings; (4) increased competition and pricing pressure from participants in the markets in which the Company is engaged; (5) dependence on third-party manufacturers and key component suppliers worldwide; (6) the impact that new or adjusted tariffs may have on the cost of components or our products, and our ability to sell products internationally; (7) the impact of fluctuations of foreign currency exchange rates; (8) the impact of geopolitical instability and supply chain challenges on our ability to source components and manufacture our products; (9) unexpected liabilities or expenses; (10) the Company’s ability to introduce new products and services in a timely manner, including the ability to develop and launch 5G products at the speed and functionality required by our customers; (11) litigation, regulatory and IP developments related to our products or components of our products; (12) dependence on a small number of customers for a significant portion of the Company’s revenues and accounts receivable; (13) the Company’s ability to raise additional financing when the Company requires capital for operations or to satisfy corporate obligations; (14) the Company’s plans and expectations relating to acquisitions, divestitures, strategic relationships, international expansion, software and hardware developments, personnel matters, and cost containment initiatives, including restructuring activities and the timing of their implementations; (15) the global semiconductor shortage and any related price increases or supply chain disruptions, (16) the potential impact of COVID-19 on the business, and (17) the impact of high rates of inflation and rising interest rates.

These factors, as well as other factors set forth as risk factors or otherwise described in the reports filed by the Company with the SEC (available at www.sec.gov), could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available or other events occur in the future, except as otherwise required pursuant to applicable law and our on-going reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Inseego Corp. has provided financial information in this news release that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share and non-GAAP operating costs and expenses exclude preferred stock dividends, share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets purchased through acquisitions, amortization of discount and issuance costs related to our 2025 Notes and the revolving credit facility, fair value adjustments on derivative instruments, a one-time prior period adjustment related to unamortized debt discount and loss on debt extinguishment relating to our 2025 Notes, and other non-recurring legal expenses. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (unrelated to acquisitions and the 2025 Notes), impairment of capitalized software, foreign exchange gains and losses, and other.

Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share and non-GAAP operating costs and expenses are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and are not intended to be used in isolation or as a substitute for operating expenses, net loss, net loss per share or any other performance measure determined in accordance with GAAP. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because we consider each to be an important supplemental measure of our performance.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures to make operational decisions, evaluate our performance, prepare forecasts and determine compensation. Further, we believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. Share-based compensation expenses are expected to vary depending on the number of new incentive award grants issued to both current and new employees, the number of such grants forfeited by former employees, and changes in our stock price, stock market volatility, expected option term and risk-free interest rates, all of which are difficult to estimate. In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain non-cash and one-time items in order to facilitate comparability of our operating performance on a period-to-period basis because such expenses are not, in our view, related to our ongoing operating performance. We use this view of our operating performance for purposes of comparison with its business plan and individual operating budgets and in the allocation of resources.

We further believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in providing greater transparency to the information used by management in its operational decision-making. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures also facilitates a comparison of our underlying operating performance with that of other companies in our industry, which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results.

In the future, we expect to continue to incur expenses similar to the non-GAAP adjustments described above, and exclusion of these items in the presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. Investors and potential investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. The limitations of relying on non-GAAP financial measures include, but are not limited to, the fact that other companies, including other companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as a comparative tool.

Investors and potential investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures contained within this news release with our GAAP financial results.

INSEEGO CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net revenues: IoT & Mobile Solutions $ 43,627 $ 54,505 Enterprise SaaS Solutions 7,167 6,879 Total net revenues 50,794 61,384 Cost of net revenues: IoT & Mobile Solutions 29,662 42,903 Enterprise SaaS Solutions 2,945 3,233 Total cost of net revenues 32,607 46,136 Gross profit 18,187 15,248 Operating costs and expenses: Research and development 8,154 18,560 Sales and marketing 6,646 9,773 General and administrative 6,045 8,238 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 429 444 Impairment of capitalized software 504 — Total operating costs and expenses 21,778 37,015 Operating loss (3,591 ) (21,767 ) Other (expense) income: Loss on debt conversion and extinguishment, net — (450 ) Interest expense, net (1,997 ) (2,923 ) Other (expense) income, net 795 (405 ) Total other expense (1,202 ) (3,778 ) Loss before income taxes (4,793 ) (25,545 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 311 (322 ) Net loss (5,104 ) (25,223 ) Series E preferred stock dividends (723 ) (661 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (5,827 ) $ (25,884 ) Per share data: Net loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.24 ) Weighted-average shares used in computation of net loss per common share: Basic and diluted 108,601,894 105,649,419

INSEEGO CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except par value and share data) (Unaudited) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,686 $ 7,143 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $561 and $541, respectively 27,416 25,259 Inventories 34,234 37,976 Prepaid expenses and other 9,977 7,978 Total current assets 80,313 78,356 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $26,688 and $26,049, respectively 4,692 5,390 Rental assets, net of accumulated depreciation of $6,258 and $5,484, respectively 4,904 4,816 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $38,447 and $31,629, respectively 39,327 41,383 Goodwill 21,922 21,922 Right-of-use assets 6,122 6,662 Other assets 448 488 Total assets $ 157,728 $ 159,017 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 34,573 $ 29,018 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 27,109 27,945 Total current liabilities 61,682 56,963 Long-term liabilities: 2025 Notes, net 158,799 158,427 Revolving credit facility, net 3,651 6,919 Deferred tax liabilities, net 299 323 Other long-term liabilities 6,021 6,503 Total liabilities 230,452 229,135 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ deficit: Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 2,000,000 shares authorized: Series E Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 39,500 shares designated, 25,000 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation preference of $1,000 per share (plus any accrued but unpaid dividends) — — Common stock, par value $0.001; 150,000,000 shares authorized, 109,371,693 and 108,468,150 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 109 108 Additional paid-in capital 796,981 793,855 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,236 ) (6,329 ) Accumulated deficit (863,578 ) (857,752 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (72,724 ) (70,118 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 157,728 $ 159,017

INSEEGO CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (5,104 ) $ (25,223 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,430 7,243 Provision for bad debts 41 (14 ) Impairment of capitalized software 504 — Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 217 247 Share-based compensation expense 1,800 11,199 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 489 1,650 Fair value adjustment on derivative instrument — (609 ) Loss on debt conversion and extinguishment, net — 450 Deferred income taxes 101 189 Right-of-use assets 592 342 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of divestiture: Accounts receivable (1,997 ) 5,477 Inventories 3,097 (355 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,940 ) 2,701 Accounts payable 5,544 (10,400 ) Accrued expenses, income taxes, and other (490 ) 6,819 Operating lease liabilities (625 ) (354 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 7,659 (638 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (61 ) (763 ) Additions to capitalized software development costs (2,443 ) (3,127 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,504 ) (3,890 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net (repayment) borrowing of bank and overdraft facilities — (54 ) Principal payments under finance lease obligations (199 ) (62 ) Proceeds from a public offering, net of issuance costs 529 — Principal payments on financed assets (360 ) (1,007 ) Borrowings (repayments) on revolving credit facility (3,385 ) — Proceeds from stock option exercises and employee stock purchase plan, net of taxes paid on vested restricted stock units 75 63 Net cash used in financing activities (3,340 ) (1,060 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash (272 ) 957 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,543 (4,631 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 7,143 49,812 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 8,686 $ 45,181

INSEEGO CORP. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders to Non-GAAP Net Loss (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Net Loss Net Loss Per Share GAAP net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (5,827 ) $ (0.05 ) Adjustments: Preferred stock dividends(a) 723 0.01 Share-based compensation expense 1,800 0.02 Purchased intangibles amortization 430 — Debt discount and issuance costs amortization(b) 450 — Non-GAAP net loss $ (2,424 ) $ (0.02 ) Note: Amounts may not foot due to rounding.

(a) Includes accrued dividends on Series E Preferred Stock. (b) Includes the debt discount and issuance costs amortization related to the 2025 Notes, and the issuance costs related to the revolving credit facility. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.

INSEEGO CORP. Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Costs and Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Costs and Expenses Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (In thousands) (Unaudited) GAAP Share-based compensation expense Purchased intangibles amortization Non-GAAP Cost of net revenues $ 32,607 $ 184 $ — $ 32,423 Operating costs and expenses: Research and development 8,154 248 — 7,906 Sales and marketing 6,646 330 — 6,316 General and administrative 6,045 1,038 — 5,007 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 429 — 430 (1 ) Impairment of purchased intangible assets 504 — — 504 Total operating costs and expenses $ 21,778 $ 1,616 $ 430 $ 19,732 Total $ 1,800 $ 430 See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.

INSEEGO CORP. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 GAAP net loss attributable to common shareholders (5,827 ) Preferred stock dividends(a) 723 Income tax provision (benefit) 311 Depreciation and amortization 5,430 Share-based compensation expense 1,800 Impairment of capitalized software 504 Interest expense, net(b) 1,997 Other(c) (795 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,143

(a) Includes accrued dividends on Series E Preferred Stock. (b) Includes the debt discount and issuance costs amortization related to the 2025 Notes, and the issuance costs related to the revolving credit facility. (c) Primarily includes a benefit recorded related to non-recurring legal settlements and foreign exchange gains and losses. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.

INSEEGO CORP. Quarterly Net Revenues by Product Grouping (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 IoT & Mobile Solutions $ 43,627 $ 46,272 $ 62,633 $ 54,990 $ 54,505 Enterprise SaaS Solutions 7,167 6,643 6,534 6,866 6,879 Total net revenues $ 50,794 $ 52,915 $ 69,167 $ 61,856 $ 61,384

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230503005044/en/