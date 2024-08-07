Inseego Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) (the "Company”), a technology leader in 5G mobile and fixed wireless solutions for mobile network operators, Fortune 500 enterprises and SMBs, today reported its results for the second quarter of 2024 ended June 30, 2024. The Company reported second quarter revenue of $59.1 million, GAAP operating income of $2.3 million, GAAP net income of $0.6 million, GAAP net loss of $(0.02) per common share after non-cash preferred dividends, and Adjusted EBITDA of positive $8.4 million. Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2024 were $49.0 million.

"The Company delivered strong results during the second quarter and I am excited about the momentum the team has built the past few quarters,” said Phil Brace, Executive Chairman of Inseego. "The full Inseego team continues to focus on growing the business, evolving the product portfolio, and delivering strong operating results. We meaningfully improved our capital structure, significantly reduced our debt and strengthened the Company’s financial position. While we still have some work to do, I believe Inseego is well-positioned for continued success."

"We’re focused on driving stockholder value and pleased to have restructured 88% of our outstanding convertible notes to-date, by executing arrangements to repurchase, convert into equity or exchange for long-term debt of approximately $142 million of the $162 million in outstanding convertible notes,” Steven Gatoff, Chief Financial Officer of Inseego, commented. "Q2 was a pivotal quarter in which we continued to generate positive Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Cash Flow, and also delivered positive GAAP Operating and Net Income. We continue to focus on delivering revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA profitability, and cash generation.”

Financial Highlights

Revenue for Q2 2024 was $59.1 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2024 was $8.4 million.

GAAP gross margin for Q2 2024 was 39.0%. Non-GAAP gross margin for Q2 2024 increased year-over-year from 35.7% to 39.0% as the revenue mix shifted to higher-margin products and services.

As of August 7, 2024, repurchased or entered into binding agreements to repurchase and/or exchange approximately $141.9 million, or 87.7%, of face value of the Company’s outstanding 3.25% convertible notes due 2025. The June 30, 2024 Balance Sheet included $16.5 million in cash from a short-term loan that was used in the Company’s repurchase of $45.9 million in face value convertible notes in the first week of July 2024.

Business Highlights

Announced appointments of David Markland as Chief Product Officer; Dean Antonilli as SVP Sales, Service Providers; and Sal Aroon as Vice President and Head of Operations. These additions to the leadership team bring a strong combination of deep wireless operational experience, technical expertise, and change management acumen.

Launched new Inseego Ignite Channel Program; signed new partner agreements with one new distributor and 27 value added resellers.

Increased MiFi ® X PRO sales sequentially across all carriers, including one who doubled demand with an emphasis on public sector.

X PRO sales sequentially across all carriers, including one who doubled demand with an emphasis on public sector. Notable transaction closed with a multinational medical equipment manufacturer who uses Inseego devices to enable lifesaving critical communications with heart defibrillators.

Large FWA channel deal closed with industrial Fortune 500 company.

Our latest generation Inseego Wavemaker 5G indoor router that is designed specifically for the channel, has now completed the required certification process for AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

Q3 2024 Guidance

Total revenue in the range of $54.0 million to $58.0 million.

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $6.5 million to $7.5 million.

Conference Call Information

Inseego will host a conference call and live webcast today at 5:00 p.m. ET. A Q&A session will be held live directly after the prepared remarks. To access the conference call:

Online, visit https://investor.inseego.com/events-presentations

Phone-only participants can pre-register by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10190477/fcf723f0a5

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling: In the United States, call 1-844-282-4463 International parties can access the call at 1-412-317-5613



An audio replay of the conference call will be available one hour after the call through August 22, 2024. To hear the replay, parties in the United States may call 1-877-344-7529 and enter access code 6857790 followed by the # key. International parties may call 1-412-317-0088. In addition, the Inseego Corp. press release will be accessible from the Company's website before the conference call begins.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is the industry leader in 5G Enterprise cloud WAN solutions, with millions of end customers and thousands of enterprise and SMB customers on its 4G, 5G, and cloud platforms. Inseego’s 5G Edge Cloud combines the industry’s best 5G technology, rich cloud networking features, and intelligent edge applications. Inseego powers new business experiences by connecting distributed sites and workforces, securing enterprise data, and improving business outcomes with intelligent operational visibility---all over a 5G network. For more information on Inseego, visit www.inseego.com #Putting5GtoWork

©2024. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. MiFi and the Inseego name and logo are registered trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other company, product, or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information presented in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and often contain words such as "may,” "estimate,” "anticipate,” "believe,” "expect,” "intend,” "plan,” "project,” "will” and similar words and phrases indicating future results. The information presented in this news release related to our future business outlook, the future demand for our products, and other statements that are not purely historical facts are forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections. They are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. We, therefore, cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Actual results could differ materially from our expectations.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include: (1) the Company’s ability to negotiate, execute and complete exchange transactions with respect to its convertible notes, (2) the Company’s ability to make payments on or to refinance its indebtedness; (3) the Company’s dependence on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of our revenues; (4) the future demand for wireless broadband access to data and asset management software and services and our ability to accurately forecast; (5) the growth of wireless wide-area networking and asset management software and services; (6) customer and end-user acceptance of the Company’s current product and service offerings and market demand for the Company’s anticipated new product and service offerings; (7) our ability to develop sales channels and to onboard channel partners; (8) increased competition and pricing pressure from participants in the markets in which the Company is engaged; (9) dependence on third-party manufacturers and key component suppliers worldwide; (10) the impact of fluctuations of foreign currency exchange rates; (11) the impact of supply chain challenges on our ability to source components and manufacture our products; (12) unexpected liabilities or expenses; (13) the Company’s ability to introduce new products and services in a timely manner, including the ability to develop and launch 5G products at the speed and functionality required by our customers; (14) litigation, regulatory and IP developments related to our products or components of our products; (15) the Company’s ability to raise additional financing when the Company requires capital for operations or to satisfy corporate obligations; (16) the Company’s plans and expectations relating to acquisitions, divestitures, strategic relationships, international expansion, software and hardware developments, personnel matters, and cost containment initiatives, including restructuring activities and the timing of their implementations; (17) the global semiconductor shortage and any related price increases or supply chain disruptions, (18) the potential impact of COVID-19 or other global public health emergencies on the business, (19) the impact of high rates of inflation and rising interest rates, and (20) the impact of geopolitical instability on our business.

These factors, as well as other factors set forth as risk factors or otherwise described in the reports filed by the Company with the SEC (available at www.sec.gov), could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available or other events occur in the future, except as otherwise required under applicable law and our ongoing reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Inseego Corp. has provided financial information in this press release that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, for example, exclude preferred stock dividends, share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets purchased through acquisitions, amortization of discount and issuance costs related to our 2025 Notes and revolving credit facility, fair value adjustments on derivative instruments, and other non-recurring expenses. Adjusted EBITDA excludes interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment of capitalized software, impairment of long-lived assets, certain other non-recurring expenses and foreign exchange gains and losses.

Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP cost of revenues, and non-GAAP operating costs and expenses are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. They are not intended to be used in isolation or as a substitute for cost of revenues, operating expenses, net loss, net loss per share or any other performance measure determined in accordance with GAAP. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because we consider them to be an important supplemental performance measure.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures to make operational decisions, evaluate our performance, prepare forecasts and determine compensation. Further, management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. Share-based compensation expenses are expected to vary depending on the number of new incentive award grants issued to both current and new employees, the number of such grants forfeited by former employees, and changes in our stock price, stock market volatility, expected option term and risk-free interest rates, all of which are difficult to estimate. In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain non-cash and one-time items to facilitate comparability of our operating performance on a period-to-period basis because such expenses are not, in our view, related to our ongoing operational performance. We use this view of our operating performance to compare it with the business plan and individual operating budgets and in the allocation of resources.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors in providing greater transparency to the information used by management in its operational decision-making. The Company believes that using these non-GAAP financial measures also facilitates comparing our underlying operating performance with other companies in our industry, which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results.

In the future, we expect to continue to incur expenses similar to the non-GAAP adjustments described above, and the exclusion of these items in the presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual, infrequent, or non-recurring. Investors and potential investors are cautioned that material limitations are associated with using non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. The limitations of relying on non-GAAP financial measures include, but are not limited to, the fact that other companies, including other companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as a comparative tool.

Investors and potential investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures in this press release with our GAAP financial results.

INSEEGO CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Mobile solutions $ 25,879 $ 18,895 $ 41,149 $ 41,935 Fixed wireless access solutions 13,317 19,505 27,499 31,375 Product 39,196 38,400 68,648 73,310 Services and other 19,953 15,157 35,510 31,041 Total revenues 59,149 53,557 104,158 104,351 Cost of revenues: Product 30,507 30,620 53,220 58,587 Services and other 5,602 4,041 10,506 8,681 Total cost of revenues 36,109 34,661 63,726 67,268 Gross profit 23,040 18,896 40,432 37,083 Operating costs and expenses: Research and development 5,486 6,266 10,529 10,041 Sales and marketing 5,391 5,787 10,386 12,253 General and administrative 5,805 5,431 10,788 11,155 Depreciation and amortization 4,009 4,688 7,644 9,997 Impairment of capitalized software — — 420 504 Total operating costs and expenses 20,691 22,172 39,767 43,950 Operating income (loss) 2,349 (3,276 ) 665 (6,867 ) Other (expense) income: Interest expense, net (1,774 ) (2,014 ) (3,948 ) (4,011 ) Other income (expense), net 355 658 (5 ) 1,453 Income (Loss) before income taxes 930 (4,632 ) (3,288 ) (9,425 ) Income tax provision 306 304 543 616 Net income (loss) 624 (4,936 ) (3,831 ) (10,041 ) Preferred stock dividends (808 ) (739 ) (1,598 ) (1,462 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (184 ) $ (5,675 ) $ (5,429 ) $ (11,503 ) Per share data: Net loss per common share Basic and diluted (*) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.51 ) $ (0.46 ) $ (1.05 ) Weighted-average shares used in computation of net loss per common share: Basic and diluted (*) 11,894,746 11,108,029 11,887,233 10,984,794 (*) Adjusted retroactively for reverse stock split that occurred on January 24, 2024

INSEEGO CORP. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 48,993 $ 7,519 Accounts receivable, net 20,727 22,616 Inventories 18,006 22,880 Prepaid expenses and other 5,400 5,211 Total current assets 93,126 58,226 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,925 2,758 Rental assets, net 4,863 5,083 Intangible assets, net 22,644 27,140 Goodwill 21,922 21,922 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,701 5,412 Other assets 382 1,256 Total assets $ 149,563 $ 121,797 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 30,739 $ 24,795 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 37,019 27,022 Short-term loan 13,664 — 2025 Convertible Notes, net 157,679 — Revolving credit facility — 4,094 Total current liabilities 239,101 55,911 Long-term liabilities: 2025 Convertible Notes, net — 159,912 Operating lease liabilities 4,394 5,039 Deferred tax liabilities, net 697 680 Other long-term liabilities 7,134 2,360 Total liabilities 251,326 223,902 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ deficit: Preferred stock (aggregate liquidation preference of $36.7 million) — — Common stock 12 12 Additional paid-in capital 816,002 810,138 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,420 ) (5,327 ) Accumulated deficit (912,357 ) (906,928 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (101,763 ) (102,105 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 149,563 $ 121,797

INSEEGO CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (3,831 ) $ (10,041 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 9,069 10,819 Provision for expected credit losses (101 ) 244 Impairment of capitalized software 420 504 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 31 310 Impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets — 469 Share-based compensation expense 1,586 3,762 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 857 977 Gain on debt repurchases (1,324 ) — Deferred income taxes 12 95 Non-cash operating lease expense 816 (255 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,990 233 Inventories 3,501 6,172 Prepaid expenses and other assets 568 470 Accounts payable 5,952 5,106 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 14,643 (6,384 ) Operating lease liabilities (888 ) 198 Net cash provided by operating activities 33,301 12,679 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (28 ) (161 ) Additions to capitalized software development costs and purchases of intangible assets (2,348 ) (4,441 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,376 ) (4,602 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments related to repurchases of 2025 Convertible Notes (1,650 ) — Proceeds from issuance of short-term loan and warrants, net of issuance costs 16,500 — Proceeds from a public offering of equity, net of issuance costs — 6,059 Principal payments on financed assets — (360 ) Net repayments on revolving credit facility (4,094 ) (4,598 ) Other investing activities 2 126 Net cash provided by financing activities 10,758 1,227 Effect of exchange rates on cash (209 ) (1,282 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 41,474 8,022 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 7,519 7,143 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 48,993 $ 15,165

INSEEGO CORP. Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Margin and Operating Costs and Expenses to Non-GAAP Gross Margin and Operating Costs and Expenses Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 (In thousands) (Unaudited) GAAP Share-based compensation expense Debt restructuring costs Purchased intangibles amortization Non-GAAP Revenues $ 59,149 $ 59,149 Cost of revenues 36,109 $ 31 $ — $ — 36,078 Gross Margin $ 23,040 $ 23,071 Gross Margin % 39.0 % 39.0 % Total operating costs and expenses $ 20,691 $ 838 $ 452 $ 424 $ 18,977 See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.

INSEEGO CORP. Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Margin and Operating Costs and Expenses to Non-GAAP Gross Margin and Operating Costs and Expenses Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 (In thousands) (Unaudited) GAAP Share-based compensation expense Impairment of capitalized software Debt restructuring costs Purchased intangibles amortization Non-GAAP Revenues $ 104,158 $ 104,158 Cost of revenues 63,726 $ 65 $ — $ — $ — 63,661 Gross Margin $ 40,432 $ 40,497 Gross Margin % 38.8 % 38.9 % Total operating costs and expenses $ 39,767 $ 1,521 $ 420 $ 452 $ 847 $ 36,527 See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.

INSEEGO CORP. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Net income (loss) $ 624 $ (3,831 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 306 543 Interest expense, net 1,774 3,948 Other (income) expense, net (355 ) 5 Depreciation and amortization 4,694 9,069 Share-based compensation expense 869 1,586 Debt restructuring costs 452 452 Impairment of capitalized software — 420 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,364 $ 12,192 See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.

