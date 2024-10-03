Insight Achieves Premier Tier Services Status Within the AWS Partner Network

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) announced today its new recognition as an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner. Within the AWS Partner Network, AWS Premier Tier Services Partners are organizations recognized for proven technical expertise and demonstrated customer experience.

Achieving AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status recognizes Insight as an AWS Partner that helps clients design, architect, build, migrate, and manage their workloads on AWS. AWS Premier Tier Services Partners are the most experienced partners and recognized as leaders in their respective geographical, vertical, or horizontal markets. They have deep technical expertise with multiple partner program validations and demonstrated success working with a large number of clients at scale.

To attain AWS Premier Tier Services status, Insight met several AWS technical requirements, including AWS certifications, capabilities, and implementations, as well as AWS technical and business professional training accreditations. AWS Premier Status requires at least three solution competencies, and Insight has four: AWS Security, AWS DevOps, AWS Microsoft Workloads, and AWS Migration.

"We know our clients count on us to provide the best cloud strategy and technology for their business,” said Joyce Mullen, Insight president and CEO. "This AWS Premier Tier Services Partner designation enhances our ability to introduce AWS to our global client network and collaborate with AWS in support of driving growth.”

AWS Premier Tier Services Partners must deliver exceptional results to clients, who endorse their expertise in delivering real-world, complex cloud solutions. One such client, Fourth Wall, a creative studio delivering tech-led customer engagement solutions, worked with Insight to transform its AWS environment. This involved streamlining client onboarding, ensuring standardization, bolstering security posture, and creating a platform that improved business scalability.

"Insight’s innate understanding of AWS products and how they could deliver improvements to our development team and clients has transformed our business,” said Lee Evans, chief technology officer, Fourth Wall. "Collaborating with Insight has enabled us to provide solutions more quickly and in a standardized way.”

According to Adrian Gregory, president of Insight EMEA: "Several of our client stories supporting this recognition came from our European clients, demonstrating our strengths in AWS within this region, in addition to Insight’s strong presence in North America and Asia Pacific.”

The AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status adds to Insight’s expanding multicloud expertise. Insight also holds top-tier partner status as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider, winning the worldwide 2023 Microsoft Solutions Assessment Partner of the Year award, and, through last year’s acquisition of SADA, as a seven-time Google Cloud Global Sales Partner of the Year.

For more information on Insight, visit insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a global Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator helping accelerate transformation by unlocking the power of people and technology. We architect, build and manage solutions for complex IT environments. Our digital transformation services include deep expertise in cloud, data, AI, cybersecurity and intelligent edge, augmented by longstanding relationships with 8,000+ technology partners. By quickly and effectively delivering best-fit solutions, we help our clients simplify modern business processes to improve customer and work experiences, business intelligence, efficiency and growth. We’re rated as a Great Place to Work, a Forbes World’s Best Employer and a Fortune World’s Best Workplace. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241003163125/en/