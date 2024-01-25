|
25.01.2024 22:05:00
Insight Enterprises, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on February 15, 2024
Insight Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSIT) (the "Company”) today announced that it will release financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, prior to market open on February 15, 2024, and will also host a conference call and live webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results of operations. The live webcast and replays of the conference call can be accessed at: http://investor.insight.com/.
To access the live conference call, please register in advance using this event link. Upon registering, participants will receive dial-in information via email, as well as a unique registrant ID, event passcode, and detailed instructions regarding how to join the call.
About Insight
Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a global Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator helping accelerate transformation by unlocking the power of people and technology. We architect, build and manage solutions for complex IT environments. Our digital transformation services include deep expertise in cloud, data, AI, cybersecurity and intelligent edge, augmented by longstanding relationships with 6,000+ technology partners. By quickly and effectively delivering best-fit solutions, we help our clients simplify modern business processes to improve customer and work experiences, business intelligence, efficiency and growth. We’re rated as a Great Place to Work, a Forbes World’s Best Employer and a Fortune World’s Best Workplace. Discover more at www.insight.com. NSIT-F
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240125859758/en/
