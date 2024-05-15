|
15.05.2024 15:27:42
Insight Enterprises Plans To Offer $500 Mln Of Senior Notes Due 2032
(RTTNews) - Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) announced Wednesday its plan to offer $500 million aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes due 2032, pending market and other conditions.
The Company intends to utilize the net proceeds from the offering to repay a portion of the outstanding borrowings under its senior secured revolving credit facility due 2027.
Any remaining net proceeds will be allocated towards general corporate purposes.
The notes will constitute senior unsecured obligations of the Company and will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by both its current and future direct and indirect U.S. subsidiaries that act as guarantors or borrowers under its ABL facility, with certain exceptions.
