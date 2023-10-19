Insight Honors Diversity Awareness with 4th Annual Global Harmony Day

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), a Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator driving client success through digital transformation, honored Global Diversity Awareness Month on Wednesday by hosting a fourth annual Global Harmony Day. The event reinforces Insight’s commitment to inclusivity and the unique skill sets, perspectives and backgrounds of its 13,000+ teammates.

"Maintaining an environment of inclusion and belonging is essential to our success as an organization, and we hold Global Harmony Day as a unifying occasion to thank each of our teammates for showing up as their authentic selves every day,” said Jen Vasin, Insight chief human resources officer. "Shaped by this year’s event theme, Beyond Diversity, we celebrated harmony by encouraging teammates to speak up, share new ideas to make Insight the best place to work, and discover deeper levels of connection with their peers, our partners and clients.”

Tamara Thorpe, a recognized thought leader in next-generational leadership, spoke on creating culturally smart, inclusive workplaces that foster diversity and inclusivity.

Several Insight teammates also hosted events on topics like: the keys to emotional intelligence, understanding how neurodivergent thinkers can positively impact team productivity and innovation, and ending ageism.

