Insight Launches Microsoft 365 Copilot Readiness Services to Take Clients Further, Faster with Generative AI

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), a global Solutions Integrator driving client success through digital transformation, is bringing the future of artificial intelligence (AI) to day-to-day work by today introducing a Microsoft 365 Copilot Readiness Fast Start program. Insight’s services accelerate the adoption of Microsoft’s new "everyday AI” copilot integrating generative AI (GenAI) with Microsoft 365 productivity apps.

Insight played a key role in Microsoft’s Copilot jump-start program and has been an early adopter of a private version of Microsoft Azure OpenAI called InsightGPT. InsightGPT provides a secure instance for the widespread adoption of GenAI use cases across its organization.

"Our clients are eager to embrace GenAI in the same ways we’re using it at Insight to improve productivity, customer engagement and gain new insights about the business. But many lack the strategic guidance to gauge their readiness and drive adoption,” said Stan Lequin, president, Insight Solutions. "Insight has the intimate familiarity of Microsoft Copilot and best practices to quickly adopt AI at scale. Our new services put clients on the fast track to assess their data estate, prepare their environments and streamline practical applications that make the most sense for their goals.”

Insight’s Microsoft 365 Copilot Readiness Fast Start program helps clients:

Analyze best-fit use cases and personas to maximize the benefits of Copilot

Prepare for associated licensing and storage costs

Receive actionable plans for technical readiness; security, privacy and compliance; successful end-user adoption; pilot and production rollout

Gain a long-term roadmap for adoption and flexible scenarios that drive return on investment

Insight is the worldwide 2023 Microsoft Solution Assessments Partner of the Year and an Azure Expert Managed Service Provider with 21 Microsoft specializations. Insight holds all six Microsoft Solutions Partner designations and four Microsoft Security specializations.

For more information on how Insight can help your business go further, faster with AI, visit our Microsoft 365 Copilot Readiness Fast Start page at solutions.insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a global Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator helping accelerate transformation by unlocking the power of people and technology. We architect, build and manage solutions for complex IT environments. Our digital transformation services include deep expertise in cloud, data, AI, cybersecurity and intelligent edge, augmented by longstanding relationships with 6,000+ technology partners. By quickly and effectively delivering best-fit solutions, we help our clients simplify modern business processes to improve customer and work experiences, business intelligence, efficiency and growth. We’re rated as a Great Place to Work, a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity and a Forbes World’s Top Female-Friendly Company. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

