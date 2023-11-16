Insight Ranks No. 20 on Fortune’s World's Best Workplaces

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), a global Solutions Integrator driving client success through digital transformation, announced today that it is ranked at No. 20 on the Fortune World’s Best Workplaces™ list by Fortune and Great Place to Work. The accolade highlights the company’s commitment to creating inclusive and positive work environments and considers the breadth and impact of company workplace programs.

"Recognition as one of Fortune’s World’s Best Workplace reflects our teammates’ commitment to our clients, partners and each other. When we balance diverse capabilities with a spirit of winning together, we drive more teammate engagement and exceptional value for our clients,” said Joyce Mullen, Insight president and CEO.

Insight also recently was named No. 14 in IT services on the Forbes 2023 World’s Best Employers rankings. The company also rates on the Forbes 2023 Best Employers for Diversity, Forbes 2023 Best Employers for Women, and among top employers on the 2023 Disability Equality Index and Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index.

"We have established a dynamic, values-first culture that empowers our teammates to consistently deliver transformation across all types of businesses and industries globally,” said Jen Vasin, chief human resources officer, Insight. "Teammates thrive in this environment, knowing they will grow personally and professionally while prioritizing our clients’ success.”

To qualify for the Fortune World’s Best Workplaces list, companies must appear on at least five Great Place to Work Best Workplaces™ lists, with at least 40% (or 5,000) of employees located outside the headquarters country.

In the past year, Insight has been named to Best Workplaces lists in the United States, Australia, Austria, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, Spain and United Kingdom. Additionally, the company has been certified as a Great Place to Work in China, New Zealand and the Philippines.

The list of 2023 Fortune World’s Best Workplaces™ can be viewed here, and you can learn more about Insight’s values in the 2023 Insight Corporate Citizenship Report. For more information about Insight, visit insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a global Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator helping accelerate transformation by unlocking the power of people and technology. We architect, build and manage solutions for complex IT environments. Our digital transformation services include deep expertise in cloud, data, AI, cybersecurity and intelligent edge, augmented by longstanding relationships with 6,000+ technology partners. By quickly and effectively delivering best-fit solutions, we help our clients simplify modern business processes to improve customer and work experiences, business intelligence, efficiency and growth. We’re rated as a Great Place to Work, a Forbes World’s Best Employer and a Fortune World’s Best Workplace. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

