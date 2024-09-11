|
11.09.2024 22:01:00
Insight to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference
Insight Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSIT) (the "Company”) today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conference:
Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference
Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 11:30 AM ET
Participants: James Morgado, SVP Finance and CFO, North America
The Insight presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet at http://investor.insight.com/ where you can also view other recent webcasts, downloadable slide presentations and other investor information.
About Insight
Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a global Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator helping accelerate transformation by unlocking the power of people and technology. We architect, build, and manage solutions for complex IT environments. Our digital transformation services include deep expertise in cloud, data, AI, cybersecurity and intelligent edge, augmented by longstanding relationships with 8,000+ technology partners. By quickly and effectively delivering best-fit solutions, we help our clients simplify modern business processes to improve customer and work experiences, business intelligence, efficiency and growth. We’re rated as a Great Place to Work, a Forbes World’s Best Employer and a Fortune World’s Best Workplace. Discover more at www.insight.com. NSIT-F
