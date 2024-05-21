Insight Works with Microsoft, Qualcomm as Early Provider of Next-Generation AI PCs

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT) is playing a key role in testing next-generation devices equipped to take full advantage of the new AI-featured Windows operating system update announced Monday by Microsoft. Insight will be among the first to adopt Windows-based AI PCs with dedicated neural processing units (NPU) powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processors. The devices by Microsoft Surface, Dell, HP and Lenovo will feature the new Windows 11 always-on AI experience with a new version of Copilot+ that is contextually aware of on-device information.

Insight, a Microsoft Solution partner holding a rare combination of designations for Security, Data & AI, and with a Managed XDR solution, is among a select few Microsoft partners participating in a technical adoption preview program for the next-gen Surface Laptop, also introduced Monday by Microsoft. During this pre-release proof of concept, performed across multiple business units, Insight will evaluate the device architecture by testing key features like native software performance, critical business app compatibility and deployment methodologies.

Insight also is testing Windows-based AI PCs powered by AMD and Intel. Early results have shown benefits such as improved battery life and CPU performance, lower memory utilization, and enhanced end-user multitasking for generative AI workloads, images, voice recognition and predictive text processing.

"Every client we work with today is eager to adapt to generative AI and wants to know how to embrace one of the most transformative technologies ever,” said Joyce Mullen, Insight president and CEO. "Industry leaders like Microsoft and Qualcomm are making critical advances in AI and have entrusted Insight to be among the first to deploy and provide critical feedback on the next generation of PCs. Our deep expertise in enterprise applications of AI allows us to help our clients unlock the full potential of these powerful new devices, driving greater innovation while making the PC cool again.”

Insight is well-positioned to help clients consider practical investments in next-generation hardware and software to achieve their AI goals. Further, Insight collaborates with Microsoft to develop AI-powered solutions that automate complex tasks, enhance productivity and improve decision-making. It has been among the first to create services for Microsoft 365 Copilot and Microsoft Fabric, and its proprietary Insight Lens™ fast-start service helps clients accelerate the adoption of gen AI and data analytics applications across the enterprise.

"Snapdragon X Elite marks the beginning of a new chapter for Windows PCs, turning them into cutting-edge AI devices,” said Kedar Kondap, SVP & GM of Compute and Gaming at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Insight’s deep knowledge of the leading AI platforms — and its position as a collaborator of the key producers of AI chips, processors and devices — makes the company a go-to starting point for AI implementation.”

Many legacy devices purchased during the pandemic for the surge to remote and hybrid work are now outdated and cannot handle the computational power required for executing machine-learning algorithms and generative AI workloads. Additionally, the end of support for Windows 10 in October 2025 could leave organizations vulnerable as critical patches and security updates cease. Today’s devices can delegate AI workloads like Microsoft Copilot to the NPU, allowing the CPU and GPU to focus on less resource-intensive tasks, resulting in a faster and more efficient device.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a global Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator helping accelerate transformation by unlocking the power of people and technology. We architect, build and manage solutions for complex IT environments. Our digital transformation services include deep expertise in multicloud, data, AI, cybersecurity and intelligent edge, augmented by longstanding relationships with 8,000+ technology partners. By quickly and effectively delivering best-fit solutions, we help our clients simplify modern business processes to improve customer and work experiences, business intelligence, efficiency and growth. We’re rated as a Great Place to Work, a Forbes World’s Best Employer and a Fortune World’s Best Workplace. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

