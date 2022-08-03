Insperity Expands Brand Ambassador Program with Addition of Golfing Great Jim Furyk

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP), a leading provider of human resources offering the most comprehensive suite of scalable HR solutions for America’s best businesses, today announced the expansion of its Brand Ambassador Program with the addition of Jim Furyk, one of the PGA TOUR’s most recognized and talented golfers, as well as talented up-and-coming golfers Cole Hammer, Mac Meissner and Karen Fredgaard.

Furyk has competed and won at the highest levels in professional golf for three decades, most recently winning two 2020-21 PGA TOUR Champions honors for ‘Rookie of the Year’ and the ‘Byron Nelson Award’ for the player with the best scoring average.

"Jim’s steadfast will to win exemplifies the same determination and resilience that is necessary to succeed in business,” said Paul Sarvadi, Insperity chairman and chief executive officer. "He also shares many of our company values — integrity, commitment to excellence and giving back to families and children in need — that are demonstrated on a daily basis at Insperity.”

Insperity’s Brand Ambassador Program is designed to inspire business success by leveraging the passion, dedication, knowledge and success stories of professional athletes from a variety of sports, prominent business leaders and clients who exhibit Insperity’s mission and core values.

"I am proud to be aligned with a world-class organization that has not only made a difference in the success equation for tens of thousands of companies, but has also made a significant impact in the golfing community with the Insperity Invitational,” said Jim Furyk. "During both of my appearances, I experienced a first-class tournament that operates with honor and demonstrates a commitment to giving back to the community. I look forward to working with Insperity and its leaders, serving as an advocate for the valuable HR services and technology it provides to businesses across the country.”

Since its inception in 2004, the Insperity Invitational has donated more than $18 million to local Houston charities. Next year’s tournament, marking its 20th anniversary, will be held at The Woodlands Country Club Tournament Course in The Woodlands, Texas on April 24 – 30, 2023.

The additional golfers added to the Insperity Brand Ambassador Program include Cole Hammer, a former University of Texas at Austin men’s golf team leader now in his inaugural year as a professional golfer currently competing on the PGA TOUR and the Korn Ferry TOUR; Mac Meissner, a former Southern Methodist University men’s golf team leader who is in his second year as a professional golfer currently competing on the Korn Ferry TOUR; and Karen Fredgaard, a former University of Houston women’s golf team standout from Denmark who is in her rookie year on the LPGA’s Epson Tour.

"As Cole, Mac and Karen embark on their professional golf careers, we are excited to play a role in their journeys and provide opportunities for them to interact with various clients on similar trajectories,” said Sarvadi.

Furyk, Hammer, Meissner and Fredgaard join a team of Insperity Brand Ambassadors including golf personalities: Jimmy Walker, Charlie Epps and Jack Ireland.

About Insperity

Since 1986, Insperity’s mission has been to help businesses succeed so communities prosper. Offering the most comprehensive suite of scalable HR solutions available in the marketplace, Insperity is defined by an unrivaled breadth and depth of services and level of care. Through an optimal blend of premium HR service and technology, Insperity delivers the administrative relief, reduced liabilities and better benefit solutions that businesses need for sustained growth. With 2021 revenues of $5.0 billion and more than 90 locations throughout the U.S., Insperity is currently making a difference in thousands of businesses and communities nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.insperity.com.

