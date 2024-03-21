Insperity to Host Investor Day

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP), a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions for America’s best businesses, today announced that it will host its Investor Day on Thursday, May 16, 2024 at its corporate headquarters in Kingwood, Texas. The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. CT / 10 a.m. ET, and in-person attendance by financial analysts and institutional investors is welcome. If you plan to attend in-person, please register by May 6, 2024 by emailing investorday@insperity.com. The event will also be made available via a live video webcast.

During the event, members of Insperity’s management team will present insights into the company’s business model, including its strategy to capitalize on the underpenetrated market in both its core and midmarket segments; an update on recent developments in the areas of sales, marketing, and technology; the approach to the ongoing management of pricing and cost; and further details of its recently announced strategic partnership with Workday, including how it fits into the long-term strategy.

Presentation materials and the live video webcast will be made available on the day of the event on the company’s investor relations website at http://ir.insperity.com. A replay of the event will be posted on the company’s investor relations website on the next business day following the event and will be available for 90 days.

About Insperity

Since 1986, Insperity’s mission has been to help businesses succeed so communities prosper. Offering the most comprehensive suite of scalable HR solutions available in the marketplace, Insperity is defined by an unrivaled breadth and depth of services and level of care. Through an optimal blend of premium HR service and technology, Insperity delivers the administrative relief, reduced liabilities and better benefit solutions that businesses need for sustained growth. With 2023 revenues of $6.5 billion and more than 90 locations throughout the U.S., Insperity is currently making a difference in thousands of businesses and communities nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.insperity.com.

