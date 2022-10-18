Installed Building Products Recognized by National Home Builder for Second Year

Installed Building Products, Inc. (the "Company” or "IBP”) (NYSE: IBP) earned The Little Red Hen Award from Lennar, a top national home builder, for the second year in a row. The Little Red Hen Awards recognize partners in the industry that reflect Lennar’s core values and culture and go above and beyond to be a good partner in the community.

"We are proud to be a partner with Lennar and honored to be recognized with the Little Red Hen Award for a second year,” said Jeffrey Hire, IBP President of External Affairs. "We are dedicated to providing excellent service to our customers and partners as well as giving back to our community. Being recognized in this way is a great reflection of the kind of company we strive to be, and we look forward to delivering the service we have come to be known for – internally and externally – each day.”

Installed Building Products joins 19 other companies recognized nationally. The name of the Little Red Hen Award comes from the American fable which teaches the importance of hard work paying off. The lesson of the Little Red Hen is part of Lennar’s culture, encouraging proactiveness, reaching great heights, and continuing to move forward.

For more information about IBP visit https://installedbuildingproducts.com/

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc. is one of the nation's largest new residential insulation installers and is a diversified installer of complementary building products, including waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors and other products for residential and commercial builders located in the continental United States. The Company manages all aspects of the installation process for its customers, from direct purchase and receipt of materials from national manufacturers to its timely supply of materials to job sites and quality installation. The Company offers its portfolio of services for new and existing single-family and multi-family residential and commercial building projects in all 48 continental states and the District of Columbia from its national network of over 210 branch locations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005909/en/