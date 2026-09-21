Insurance Australia Group Aktie

Insurance Australia Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N84A / ISIN: US4578742045

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21.09.2026 07:50:19

Insurance Australia Group Says Credit Suisse Settlement Not Finalized

(RTTNews) - Insurance Australia Group Ltd. (IAG.AX), an insurance company, on Monday said a settlement has not been finalized in proceedings brought by Credit Suisse entities over trade credit insurance policies related to Greensill.

The company was responding to an article published by The Australian Financial Review on September 21.

The article reported that the company and Credit Suisse had reached a settlement.

The company said it does not comment on confidential discussions between parties to litigation.

The company said its position remains unchanged from previous disclosures.

The company also said that any settlement of the Credit Suisse proceedings is not expected to have a material impact on its financial position or full year 2027 financial results.

Insurance Australia Group is 0.81% higher at AUD 8.07 on the Australian Securities Exchange.

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Insurance Australia Group Ltd Unsponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 5 Shs 29,51 11,17% Insurance Australia Group Ltd Unsponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 5 Shs
Insurance Australia Group Ltd. 4,94 0,00% Insurance Australia Group Ltd.

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