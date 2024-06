Intel's Graphics Card Business Is Struggling, But That Could Change Soon

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) entered the discrete graphics card market in late 2022 with a lineup of low-end and mid-range Arc graphics cards. While the hardware was capable, software issues plagued the launch and persisted for months. The company took shortcuts with its software drivers, which act as the bridge between the hardware and the operating system, leading to bugs and poor performance in some games.Intel has made substantial progress fixing the software issues, releasing a steady stream of updates that have vastly improved performance across problematic games. However, the early software mistakes likely turned gamers away. While Intel's graphics cards are highly competitive at their price points, sales have been sluggish.In Jon Peddie Research's latest update on the graphics card market, Intel's market share fell to 0% in the first quarter of 2024, down from 4% in the prior-year period. That compared to a 12% share for AMD and an 88% share for market leader Nvidia.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel