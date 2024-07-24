Interactive Brokers Adds Retirement Planner to PortfolioAnalyst®

Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, announced the addition of Retirement Planner to PortfolioAnalyst®, a free portfolio management solution that provides advanced portfolio reporting and empowers investors to plan for retirement. With its user-friendly interface and intuitive dashboard, PortfolioAnalyst® gives investors a holistic view of their finances and helps them feel confident overseeing them.

PortfolioAnalyst® enables individual investors, financial advisors, and brokers to use leading portfolio analytics to oversee investment portfolios and consolidate finances across multiple brokerage and other external accounts at over 15,000 financial institutions. Users can link accounts at Interactive Brokers and other brokers, checking, savings, credit cards, annuities, incentive plans, mortgages, and student loan accounts for a comprehensive understanding of their financial state. By offering a unified view of accounts plus an extensive selection of reporting content, PortfolioAnalyst® lets investors assess their portfolios and simplifies investment decision-making.

The features available through PortfolioAnalyst® include multi-custody solutions, sophisticated reporting, benchmarks, risk metrics and the new personalized Retirement Planner. Simple and customizable, Retirement Planner is designed to help investors review their preparedness for retirement and set financial goals. It determines if cash flow is sufficient for retirement by allowing investors to input and tailor data across their accounts and other financial holdings and assets.

Steve Sanders, EVP of Marketing and Product Development at Interactive Brokers, commented, "PortfolioAnalyst® is a powerful tool with advanced portfolio analytics that equips investors to make informed investment choices, and we are pleased to add Retirement Planner to its available services. PortfolioAnalyst® presents a clear and comprehensive picture of holdings and assets. Anyone from a skilled trader to a beginning investor can use it to track and evaluate their portfolios, manage their finances, and achieve financial success.”

PortfolioAnalyst® encourages investors to:

Consolidate: Link external accounts held at financial institutions, including bank and brokerage accounts, real estate, and other assets

Analyze: Customize widgets and reports across a variety of metrics, for example, risk measures, projected income, attribution, bond analysis and concentration, among others, to review data before making investment decisions

Plan: Stay on track with portfolio allocations for rebalancing and input retirement-specific information to help prepare for retirement

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities, and foreign exchange around the clock on over 150 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We serve individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. Interactive Brokers has consistently earned recognition as a top broker, garnering multiple awards and accolades from respected industry sources such as Barron’s, Investopedia, Stockbrokers.com, and many others.

