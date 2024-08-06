Interactive Brokers Expands Global Market Access with Bursa Malaysia

Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, has announced that its clients can now access listed derivatives on Bursa Malaysia, one of the largest bourses in ASEAN. With this launch, IBKR clients can now trade Crude Palm Oil Futures (FCPO) and FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Futures (FKLI) alongside global stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds, funds and more from a single unified platform.

FCPO is a Ringgit Malaysia (MYR) denominated Crude Palm Oil Futures Contract traded on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives, providing market participants a global price benchmark for the Crude Palm Oil Market since October 1980. For over 40 years, FCPO has been actively used by edible oils and fats industry players as a risk management solution, as well as by fund managers and financial institutions for managing price fluctuations in the market. FKLI is a Ringgit Malaysia ("MYR”) denominated FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index (FBM KLCI) Futures Contract traded on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives, providing market participants exposure to the underlying FBM KLCI constituents. Both institutional and retail investors actively use FKLI in their respective trading portfolios.

David Friedland, Head of APAC for Interactive Brokers, stated, "The introduction of Bursa Malaysia listed derivatives underscores our commitment to expanding the breadth of products available on our platform. Interactive Brokers clients worldwide can trade on over 150 markets using a broad array of tradable instruments, and we are pleased to add these new products to further improve our clients’ trading opportunities and strategies.”

Interactive Brokers offers global market access, advanced technology, and competitive pricing, benefiting self-directed individual and institutional investors. In addition to Crude Palm Oil and FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI futures, Interactive Brokers plans to add other Bursa Malaysia products in the future.

