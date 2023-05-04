Interactive Brokers Expected to Raise Interest Rates to USD 4.58% on Instantly Available Cash

Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, today announced that clients are expected to earn up to USD 4.58% on instantly available cash balances over USD 10,000. Unlike brokerages that offer significantly lower rates, Interactive Brokers pays interest directly to client brokerage accounts eliminating the need for sweeps accounts, funds or programs and enabling cash to be instantly available. Plus, with Interactive Brokers’ straightforward Cash Management service, clients can use instantly available cash balances to trade and transact from one account.

"IBKR’s Cash Management solution makes it easy for clients to earn and borrow at competitive rates while making everyday transactions like depositing funds, making purchases and paying bills from their brokerage account,” said Thomas Peterffy, Founder and Chairman of Interactive Brokers. "Our clients benefit from the simplicity of maintaining a single account to accomplish a wide variety of financial objectives including managing finances and investing for the future.”

While interest rates available at most other brokerages are negligible, the market interest paid by Interactive Brokers, is calculated using the Fed Funds rate as the reference rate for USD minus 0.5%. When interest rates rise, clients of Interactive Brokers earn more. Interactive Brokers’ Cash Management is a simple way for investors to earn at superior rates and oversee their finances without multiple accounts and services.

IBKR’s Cash Management solution includes the following features for US clients:

Earn Interest & Borrow: Clients are expected to earn interest up to USD 4.58% on instantly available cash balances or to borrow at USD 5.58 – 6.58% from a single brokerage account

Pay Bills: Use Bill Pay to pay any company or individual in the United States via electronic check

Purchase Everywhere: Use the IBKR Debit Mastercard® to make purchases or ATM withdrawals at millions of locations worldwide without late fees or foreign transaction charges

Touchless Payment: Link the Debit Card with Apple Pay and Samsung Pay for contact-free purchases or with PayPal and Venmo

Convenient Deposits: Use the mobile app to deposit checks anywhere or sign up for automatic payroll deposit

Strength & Security: IBKR’s financial position and conservative business management protect IBKR and clients

For additional information about IBKR’s Cash Management, please visit: https://www.interactivebrokers.com/en/accounts/integrated-cash-management.php

For additional information on IBKR's Interest Rate pricing, please visit: https://www.interactivebrokers.com/en/accounts/fees/pricing-interest-rates.php?lp=T

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities, and foreign exchange around the clock on over 150 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. For the fifth consecutive year, Barron’s ranked Interactive Brokers #1 with 5 out of 5 stars in its March 25, 2022, Best Online Brokers Review.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230504005710/en/