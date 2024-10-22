Interactive Brokers Group Issues Form 8-K/A Disclosing Revised Operating Results for 3Q2024

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: IBKR) (the "Company”), an automated global electronic broker, yesterday filed a Form 8-K/A disclosing revised operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

On October 15, 2024, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (the "Company”) issued a press release reporting its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Subsequently, Interactive Brokers LLC reached agreements in principle to settle certain disputes which relate back to events that took place prior to the end of the quarter. The settlement will add $78 million to reported general and administrative expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. For more information, go to: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001381197/000138119724000140/ibkr_8ka-20240930.htm

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

