Interactive Brokers Introduces Fractional Shares Trading in Canadian Stocks and ETFs

Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, today announced the launch of fractional shares trading for Canadian stocks and ETFs. Clients of Interactive Brokers can now buy and sell fractional shares of all stocks and ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on CBOE Canada, plus eligible US and European stocks and ETFs.

Fractional shares give investors a simple way to build a balanced portfolio and invest in shares regardless of the share price. With fractional shares, investors can divide investments among more stocks to achieve a better-diversified portfolio and put small cash balances to work quickly to maximize potential returns.

"Fractional shares trading continues to be an easy and economical way for investors of any level to construct or add to their portfolios,” said Steve Sanders, EVP of Marketing and Product Development at Interactive Brokers. "Fractional shares trading has been extremely popular for US and European stocks and ETFs, and we are excited to broaden our offering to include Canadian shares.”

To trade eligible Canadian fractional shares, clients can use a cash quantity order that lets clients place orders in a specific cash amount. Fractional shares will automatically be bought or sold if the cash amount does not line up with a whole number of shares.

For additional information, please visit:

United States and countries served by IB LLC: Fractional Shares

Canada: Fractional Shares

United Kingdom: Fractional Shares

Western Europe: Fractional Shares

Central Europe: Fractional Shares

Australia: Fractional Shares

Hong Kong: Fractional Shares

Singapore: Fractional Shares

India: Fractional Shares

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities, and foreign exchange around the clock on over 150 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. For the sixth consecutive year, Barron’s ranked Interactive Brokers #1 with 5 out of 5 stars in its June 9, 2023, Best Online Brokers Review.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230801022524/en/