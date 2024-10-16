Interactive Brokers Opens New Office in DIFC Dubai

Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, today announced the opening of a new office in Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC). Through this new office, Interactive Brokers will establish its presence in the Middle East, complementing its existing strategy of providing global clients with a cost-effective brokerage service that easily facilitates access to global markets trading. Active traders, high-net-worth investors, and a range of wealth management institutions, including local banks, hedge funds and family offices in the region, can take advantage of Interactive Brokers’ powerful trading technology and tools, competitive pricing, and a broad selection of investment products.

The financial services industry continues to grow in the UAE and throughout the GCC region as more individuals seek to engage with financial markets actively. With over three million clients in over 200 countries and territories, Interactive Brokers serves a global client base and is well-suited to meet the financial objectives of self-directed individual and institutional investors in this developing area.

Interactive Brokers clients can trade on 150 markets to invest in global stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds, funds, and more from a single unified platform. With the ability to fund and trade accounts in up to 27 currencies, investors can easily create diversified portfolios across different regions and markets. In addition, this broad range of products allows them to navigate political or economic uncertainties and pursue global investment opportunities.

For financial advisors, Interactive Brokers’ turnkey wealth-management solution helps professionals build a competitive advantage, efficiently manage their businesses, and serve their clients at low cost. Family offices can access global markets, advanced trading platforms and cash management tools so portfolio managers can focus on managing assets. Interactive Brokers also provides all-in-one prime brokerage services for introducing brokers and hedge funds, including trading, clearing, custody, and reporting.

"Opening an office in DIFC underscores our commitment to focusing on clients in this important region and connecting investors worldwide to global markets,” said Milan Galik, Chief Executive Officer of Interactive Brokers. "DIFC is quickly becoming a global financial hub known for embracing technology, and we are pleased to solidify our presence in the market and serve local investors.”

Establishing an office in DIFC extends Interactive Brokers’ global scope and will help Interactive Brokers grow in the Middle East and North Africa region and surrounding countries.

Interactive Brokers’ office in DIFC is established as a branch with a Category 4 license from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the independent regulator of financial services conducted in or from DIFC. The office will service clients in and from DIFC by arranging access to brokerage and associated services delivered by or through Interactive Brokers in the UK.

