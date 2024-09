Interest Rates Are Coming Down. 3 Top Stocks to Buy Right Now.

After several years of keeping interest rates elevated to tame inflation, the Federal Reserve finally flipped the lever the other way on Wednesday.The central bank surprised some investors by opting for a 50-basis-point cut, lowering the federal funds rate 4.75% to 5%. The move should give a welcome boost to the economy, even though major stock market indexes gave up their initial gains by the end of that day's session.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool