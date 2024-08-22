Interface Named Global Sustainability Leader by GlobeScan and the ERM Sustainability Institute

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ: TILE), the global flooring solutions company and leader in sustainability, announced its inclusion as one of the top-ranked sustainability leaders in the Sustainability Leaders 2024 Survey by GlobeScan and the ERM Sustainability Institute. Ranked fifth in this year’s report, Interface sits among an impressive list of companies helping to solve the climate crisis, including Patagonia, Unilever, Natura &Co, and IKEA. The flooring manufacturer is the only company to maintain a spot in the ranking in every report since 1997.

GlobeScan and the ERM Sustainability Institute surveyed 484 sustainability experts in 65 countries in all regions across the world about which specific companies they believe are successfully integrating sustainability into their business strategy. Interface was the fifth most frequently named company, unprompted by survey participants. This recognition further validates the company’s continued sustainability progress as it works toward its goal to be carbon negative by 2040.

"Interface has challenged the idea of ‘business as usual’ for three decades by consistently innovating to achieve our aggressive sustainability objectives,” said Laurel Hurd, CEO of Interface. "We’ve made incredible progress, and we continue to be ‘all in’ on solving the climate crisis, focusing our efforts on where we can have the most impact – direct carbon reduction and carbon storage. Today, our customers care more about carbon than ever before. We are honored to be recognized for embedding sustainability into our business once again alongside an impressive roster of global leaders.”

Over the last year, Interface has reached impressive milestones on the journey toward its climate goals. In fact, it has surpassed the halfway point for each of its 2030 science-based targets, which are third-party validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Learn more in the company’s 2023 Impact Report.

In April 2024, Interface took another bold step in its sustainability journey. The company committed to investing in direct carbon reduction and carbon storage, rather than offsets, to meet the urgency of the climate crisis. Interface remains focused on driving emission reductions in line with its targets by avoiding, reducing, and storing more carbon across its entire enterprise. It also aims to inspire others to invest in innovative solutions, accelerating collective action through direct impacts and reductions.

About Interface

Interface, Inc., (NASDAQ: TILE) is a global flooring solutions company and sustainability leader, offering an integrated portfolio of carpet tile and resilient flooring products that includes Interface® carpet tile and LVT, nora® rubber flooring, and FLOR® premium area rugs for commercial and residential spaces. Made with purpose and without compromise, Interface flooring brings more sophisticated design, more performance, more innovation, and more climate progress to interior spaces. A decades-long pioneer in sustainability, Interface remains "all in” on becoming a restorative business. Today, the company is focusing on carbon reductions, not offsets, as it works toward achieving its verified science-based targets by 2030 and its goal to become a carbon negative enterprise by 2040.

Learn more about Interface at interface.com and blog.interface.com, nora by Interface at nora.com, FLOR at FLOR.com, and the company’s sustainability journey at interface.com/sustainability.

