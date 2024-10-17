Interface Named Reuters Sustainability Award Winner

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ: TILE), the global flooring solutions company and leader in sustainability, announced it received a top honor at the Reuters 2024 Sustainability Awards. The manufacturer received the highest distinction in the Net Zero: Leadership category for its decision to go ‘all in’ on becoming carbon negative without offsets.

As part of its strategy, Interface is focused on direct carbon reduction and carbon storage – not offsets – to meet the urgency of the climate crisis. The company is exploring and investing in innovation and R&D projects to avoid, reduce, and store more carbon across the entire enterprise to achieve its bold climate ambitions. This award recognition demonstrates Interface is taking the necessary steps to drive decarbonization forward and become carbon negative by 2040.

"We're proud to be recognized in this year’s Reuters Sustainability Awards for our leadership in the journey to solve the climate crisis,” said Laurel Hurd, CEO of Interface. "We began our work to become a restorative business 30 years ago, and we’ve made incredible progress since that time. Today, our plan is to keep innovating and improving to reach our carbon negative goal. Receiving this award solidifies that our decision to go ‘all in’ was the right one for our company, our partners, our people, and for the planet.”

Reuters Events Sustainable Business received over 700 submissions from businesses worldwide for its 2024 Sustainability Awards program, which evaluates companies making a lasting impact on business, society, and the environment. The Net Zero: Leadership category recognizes organizations that demonstrate tangible transitions toward a 1.5-Degree target through a publicly communicated net zero commitment with supporting data, disclosures, and investments. These targets are in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement, helping to keep the planet at a safe global temperature. Interface was the only winning flooring company across all categories, standing out amongst an impressive list of corporations, including Amazon, Holcim Ltd., EDP Renewables North America, and O’Right.inc.

