Julius Bär Aktie
WKN DE: A0YBDU / ISIN: CH0102484968
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23.11.2026 06:59:04
Interim Management Statement for the first ten months of 2026*
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Julius Baer Group Ltd. / Key word(s): Interim Report/Miscellaneous
Record profit, driven by all-time high assets under management and increased operating leverage.
As communicated previously, the Group continues its efforts to fully align its client book with its revised risk and compliance framework. The remaining scope of exits is now clearly defined and corresponds to less than 2.5% of AuM. The Group aims to have the exits largely completed by the end of 2027.
Stefan Bollinger, Chief Executive Officer of Julius Baer Group Ltd., said: “During the first ten months of 2026, all-time high assets under management, together with improving operating leverage, drove profitability to a record high, reflecting the strength of our franchise. We also reached several key milestones, including the resolution of long-standing legacy matters and launching a share buy-back programme of up to CHF 600 million in November.”
He continued: “We can now move forward swiftly with our stated objective to have a sustainable client book, aligned with our new wealth management strategy. Looking ahead, our focus remains firmly on supporting our clients in navigating market opportunities and challenges, and delivering long-term shareholder value through the disciplined execution of our strategy.”
All-time high assets under management – Continued net new money inflows
The annualised net new money** pace of 2.0% (10M 2025: 2.8%) was impacted by the ongoing de-risking. As communicated in the Interim Management Statement (IMS) for the first four months of 2026 as well as in the 2026 half-year results, Julius Baer continues its efforts to fully align its client book with its revised risk and compliance framework. The remaining scope of exits is now clearly defined and corresponds to less than 2.5% of AuM (based on valuations at the end of October 2026) at a gross margin broadly similar to the average for the Group. The Group aims to have the exits largely completed by the end of 2027 and intends to provide quantitative updates on the progress on an ongoing basis. The net new money** target of 4–5% by 2028 is reconfirmed.
The modest pace of client releveraging seen in the first half of 2026 continued into the next four months. The number of relationship managers increased to 1 274, a net increase of 27 since the end of June 2026.
Asset growth and cost management drive record profitability
The implementation of the CHF 130 million gross efficiency improvements targeted by end-2028 remains on track. On the back of continued cost discipline, the adjusted cost/income ratio improved year-on-year to 64% (10M 2025: 66% underlying***) while the adjusted pre-tax profit margin rose to 29 bp (10M 2025: 27 bp underlying***).
Consequently, adjusted profit before taxes in the first 10 months of 2026 rose to approximately CHF 1.3 billion, an increase of 17% from the underlying*** result a year ago and the strongest on record.
Robust capital position – Share buy-back launched
On 2 November 2026, the Group launched its previously announced share buy-back programme. The programme authorises the repurchase of shares in Julius Baer Group Ltd. up to a total value of CHF 600 million and is expected to be completed within one year. The execution of the programme is subject to prevailing market conditions. The shares are being bought via a second trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker: BAERE). The buy-back expenditure will be applied against CET1 capital as the programme progresses.
Outlook
The Group reconfirms its financial targets for 2028, including an adjusted cost/income ratio of less than 67%. For 2027, the Group currently estimates that its adjusted cost/income ratio will be slightly higher than 67%. This reflects the aforementioned de-risking impact and the anticipated normalisation of client activity following the exceptionally high levels observed in the first quarter of 2026, alongside further investments in technology and growth.
Q&A webcast
* Based on unaudited management accounts. In relation to the use of alternative performance measures, please refer to the Alternative Performance Measures paragraph at the end of this media release.
** As in previous reporting periods, net new money is prepared according to the Guidelines of FINMA and therefore does not include interest and dividends.
*** In 2025, the adjusted results and performance measures were impacted by meaningful net credit losses; the ‘underlying’ results exclude the impact of these credit losses in 2025.
**** Based on 100% profit recognition; for regulatory reporting purposes under Basel 3 Final, when financial results have not been audited or reviewed by external auditors, the recognition of profit is capped at 70%. On that basis, the CET1 capital ratio was 19.3% at the end of October 2026, the total capital ratio 25.2%, and the tier 1 leverage ratio 4.7%.
Important dates
Contacts
About Julius Baer
Julius Baer is present in around 25 countries and 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, Lisbon, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Mumbai, Santiago de Chile, Shanghai, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management.
For more information, visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com.
Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements
These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, or opportunities, as well as those of the markets it serves or intends to serve, to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause those differences include, but are not limited to: changing business or other market conditions, legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments, general economic conditions in Switzerland, the European Union and elsewhere, and the Company’s ability to respond to trends in the financial services industry. Additional factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially. In view of these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company and its subsidiaries, and their directors, officers, employees and advisors expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release any update of or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this media release and any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based, except as required by applicable law or regulation.
Alternative Performance Measures
Adjusted results are derived by excluding from the IFRS financial results the impact on operating income (new since 1 January 2025) or on operating expenses related to acquisitions or divestments of businesses or participations (i.e. M&A transactions) as well as the taxes on those respective items. The M&A-related adjustments can represent inter alia items such as gain or loss on disposal; recycling of currency translation adjustments; amortisation of acquired customer relationships; goodwill impairment charges; M&A-related restructuring costs (examples of which include employee termination benefits that relate directly to the restructuring; contract termination costs; onerous contract provisions; consulting fees that relate directly to the restructuring; expected costs from when operations cease until final disposal); fees paid to advisers on the planning, execution, or financing of M&A transactions; integration-related IT or other general expenses; additional provisions set up for litigation or the recovered amount from the seller. For definitions and more details please refer to the Alternative Performance Measures section of the Half-Year Report 2026, available from www.juliusbaer.com.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Julius Baer Group Ltd.
|Bahnhofstrasse 36
|8010 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 888 11 11
|E-mail:
|info@juliusbaer.com
|Internet:
|www.juliusbaer.com
|ISIN:
|CH0102484968
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2439992
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2439992 23-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
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