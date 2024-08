International Sales Energize Celsius. Is It Time to Buy the Beaten-Down Stock?

It's been a difficult few months for Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH), which has seen its stock get cut in more than half since late May. The stock's struggles stem from the energy drink maker seeing growth slow down, now that it has lapped the benefits it got from a distribution deal with PepsiCo.With its core products fully distributed within the U.S., the days of triple-digit revenue growth are now behind the company. However, its second-quarter results showed that Celsius still has solid growth prospects ahead of it.For the quarter, Celsius recorded revenue of $402 million, a 23% increase compared to a year ago. North American revenue jumped 23% to $382.4 million, while international revenue climbed 30% to $19.6 million. The consensus was for total sales of $391.1 million. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool