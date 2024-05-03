|
03.05.2024 18:20:04
Interroll Annual General Meeting 2024: All proposals receive approval
|
Interroll Holding AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, May 3, 2024. At the Annual General Meeting of INTERROLL Holding AG on May 3, 2024, the shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors by a large majority.
The appropriation of profits for the financial year 2023 was approved by a large majority. The shareholders will receive a distribution in the form of a dividend of CHF 32.00, which is unchanged compared to the previous year.
In two separate votes, the shareholders approved the possible maximum total amount of remuneration for the members of the Board of Directors for the period from the 2024 Annual General Meeting to the 2025 Annual General Meeting and the possible maximum total amount of remuneration for the members of the Group Executive Board for 2024.
All proposed board of directors confirmed
