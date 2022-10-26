Intevac Announces $12 Million Order for HDD Technology Upgrades

Intevac, Inc. (Nasdaq:IVAC, "Intevac” or "the Company”), a leading supplier of thin-film processing systems, today announced the receipt of a $12 million order for hard disk drive (HDD) technology upgrades. Scheduled to be installed in 2023, these upgrades will provide enhanced capabilities for its 200 Lean® installed base.

"This order is a reflection of our close partnership with our HDD customers as we work together to enable achievement of their media technology roadmaps,” said Nigel Hunton, president and chief executive officer. "We are pleased to be chosen as the premier technology provider for the next generation of HDD media. Our proven track record of strong execution in meeting our customers’ needs, including delivering multiple 200 Lean process modules on an aggressive shipment schedule, is an important aspect of our continued leadership in providing the industry’s most advanced media processing solutions.”

About Intevac

Founded in 1991, we are the world’s leading provider of hard disk drive (HDD) media processing systems. Over the last 20 years, we have delivered over 180 200 Lean® systems, which currently represent at least 65% of the world’s capacity for HDD disk media production. Today, we believe that all of the new media capacity additions for the HDD industry are being deployed on our 200 Lean platform. With over 30 years of leadership in designing, developing, and manufacturing high-productivity, thin-film processing systems, we also have opportunities to leverage our technology in additional applications, such as protective coatings for the display cover glass market. For more information call 408-986-9888, or visit the Company's website at www.intevac.com.

Forward Looking Statements

