Intevac Announces Participation in 12th Annual NYC Summit

Intevac, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVAC), a leading supplier of thin-film processing systems, today announced management’s participation in the 12th Annual NYC Summit, being held Tuesday, December 12th at Mastro’s New York.

The presentation material utilized during the NYC Summit will be made accessible on the events page of the Company’s website at https://ir.intevac.com.

About the 12th Annual NYC Summit

The NYC Summit is collectively hosted and funded by participating companies and features a "round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings with company management teams. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with the majority of the 15 management teams during the small group meeting sessions, as well as opportunities to meet with management during the breakfast and lunch networking sessions.

The 15 management teams collectively hosting the 12th Annual NYC Summit 2023 include: ACM Research (ACMR), Advanced Energy (AEIS), Aehr Test (AEHR), Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), Axcelis (ACLS), Cohu, Inc. (COHU), CVD Equipment (CVV), FormFactor (FORM), Ichor Systems (ICHR), inTEST (INTT), Intevac (IVAC), Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), Movella (MVLA), SkyWater Technology (SKYT), and Veeco Instruments, Inc. (VECO). Stifel and TD Cowen are sponsors of the conference.

Attendance at the NYC Summit is by invitation only and is available solely to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Last day for registration is December 1, 2023.

RSVP Contacts for 12th Annual NYC Summit 2023

To RSVP for the NYC Summit, please contact either of the Summit’s co-chairs.

Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye Claire E. McAdams Phone: (808) 960-2642 Phone: (530) 265-9899 Email: lauraoiye@gmail.com Email: claire@headgatepartners.com

About Intevac

Founded in 1991, we are a leading provider of thin-film process technology and manufacturing platforms for high-volume manufacturing environments. As a long-time supplier to the hard disk drive (HDD) industry, our industry-leading 200 Lean® platform supports the majority of the world’s capacity for HDD disk media production, as well as all technology upgrade initiatives currently underway in support of next-generation HDD media. With over 30 years of leadership in designing, developing, and manufacturing high-productivity, thin-film processing systems, we also are leveraging our technology and know-how for additional applications, such as coatings for consumer devices. For more information call 408-986-9888, or visit the Company's website at www.intevac.com.

