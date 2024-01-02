Intevac Announces Successful Qualification of TRIO™ System

Intevac, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVAC), a leading supplier of thin-film processing systems, today announced that the Company has successfully completed the qualification of its first TRIO™ system within the initial 12 months of the partnership agreement.

"We are very pleased to announce the completion of the TRIO development program, and the successful qualification of the first TRIO system achieved last week with our partner Corning,” commented Nigel Hunton, president and chief executive officer. "The success of the development and achievement of qualification, as expected before year-end 2023, is a testament to the tireless efforts of the entire Intevac team. The qualification process that commenced in the third quarter of 2023 included multiple stages, including extensive endurance runs and the testing of multiple coating technologies, and was delivered through the exceptional collaboration between the Intevac and Corning technical teams.” Mr. Hunton concluded, "Having now achieved this significant milestone for our groundbreaking new system, we continue to expect our first TRIO revenues in fiscal 2024. With an estimated $1 billion served market, the TRIO represents significant potential for Intevac’s future revenue growth, and we look forward to continued enhancements of the platform as we launch the TRIO into the field.”

About Intevac, Inc.

Founded in 1991, we are a leading provider of thin-film process technology and manufacturing platforms for high-volume manufacturing environments. As a long-time supplier to the hard disk drive (HDD) industry, our industry-leading 200 Lean® platform supports the majority of the world’s capacity for HDD disk media production, as well as all technology upgrade initiatives currently underway in support of next-generation HDD media. With over 30 years of leadership in designing, developing, and manufacturing high-productivity, thin-film processing systems, we also are leveraging our technology and know-how for additional applications, such as coatings for consumer devices. For more information call 408-986-9888, or visit the Company's website at www.intevac.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

