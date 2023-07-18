|
18.07.2023 22:05:00
Intevac to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Results on August 2nd
Intevac, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVAC), a leading supplier of thin-film processing systems, will release financial results for its fiscal second quarter 2023 at approximately 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, August 2nd, 2023.
At 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on August 2nd, Intevac management will host a teleconference to discuss the Company's financial results.
To participate in the teleconference, please call toll-free (877) 407-0989 prior to the start time, and reference meeting number 13739934. For international callers, the dial-in number is +1 (201) 389-0921. You may also listen live via the Internet at https://www.webcast-eqs.com/register/intevac080223/en or on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.intevac.com. For those unable to attend live, an archived webcast of the call will be available at the same link.
About Intevac, Inc.
Founded in 1991, we are a leading provider of thin-film process technology and manufacturing platforms for high-volume manufacturing environments. As a long-time supplier to the hard disk drive (HDD) industry, over the last 20 years we have delivered over 180 of our industry-leading 200 Lean® systems, which currently represent the majority of the world’s capacity for HDD disk media production. Today, we believe that all of the technology upgrade initiatives for next-generation media for the HDD industry, along with planned media capacity additions over the next several years, are being deployed on our 200 Lean platform. With over 30 years of leadership in designing, developing, and manufacturing high-productivity, thin-film processing systems, we also are leveraging our technology and know-how for additional applications, such as protective coatings for the display cover glass market. For more information call 408-986-9888, or visit the Company's website at www.intevac.com.
