+++ Investieren leicht gemacht ? mit Kapitalschutz oder Teilschutz ? raiffeisenzertifikate.at ? Top Picks mit interessantem Chance-Risiko-Profil +++ -w-
14.10.2024 15:00:00

Intevac to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Results on November 11th

Intevac, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVAC), a leading supplier of thin-film processing systems, will release financial results for its fiscal third quarter 2024 at approximately 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET) on Monday, November 11th, 2024.

At 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on November 11th, Intevac management will host a teleconference to discuss the Company's financial results.

To participate in the teleconference, please call toll-free (877) 407-0989 prior to the start time, and reference meeting number 13748961. For international callers, the dial-in number is +1 (201) 389-0921. You may also listen live via the Internet at https://www.webcast-eqs.com/login/intevac111124 or on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.intevac.com. For those unable to attend live, an archived webcast of the call will be available at the same link.

About Intevac, Inc.

Founded in 1991, we are a leading provider of thin-film process technology and manufacturing platforms for high-volume manufacturing environments. As a long-time supplier to the hard disk drive (HDD) industry, our industry-leading 200 Lean® platform supports the majority of the world’s capacity for HDD disk media production, as well as all technology upgrade initiatives currently underway in support of next-generation HAMR (heat-assisted magnetic recording) media. With over 30 years of leadership in designing, developing, and manufacturing high-productivity, thin-film processing systems, we also are leveraging our technology and know-how for additional markets with our groundbreaking TRIO™ platform, which enables high-value coatings to be deployed cost-effectively on an array of glass displays and other substrates, including for consumer devices. For more information call 408-986-9888, or visit the Company's website at www.intevac.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Intevac Inc.mehr Nachrichten