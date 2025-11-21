InTiCa Systems Cuts FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - InTiCa Systems AG (IS7.DE) has revised its forecast for 2025. Group sales are now expected to be at the lower end of the 66.0 million to 72.0 million euros range, rather than in the middle. On the earnings side, the shortfall in volumes will result in a weaker operating outcome. Whereas the Board of Directors had previously anticipated EBIT at the lower end of minus 0.5 million to plus 1.5 million euros, it now projects EBIT between minus 1.5 million and minus 2.5 million euros. The adjustment reflects weaker-than-expected business performance and persistently negative market conditions.

Provisional sales stood at 50.6 million euros at the end of the first nine months of 2025 compared with 55.4 million euros in last year, while EBIT was minus 2.1 million euros versus minus 0.4 million euros in 9M 2024, making the original targets unattainable without a sustained market recovery. Although projections for the remainder of the year still include high-margin sales, orders on hand of 74.2 million euros at the end of the third quarter September 30, 2024: 86.0 million euros do not indicate a short-term turnaround. Looking ahead, however, measures such as fixed cost savings, productivity enhancements, diversification of the supplier base, strategic expansion of the product portfolio, and segment repositioning are expected to yield positive results over the medium term.

InTiCa Systems SE will provide detailed information on year-to-date developments and its outlook in the nine-month report to be published on November 25, 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.