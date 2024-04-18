Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
18.04.2024 03:52:04

Intrepid Potash CEO Bob Jornayvaz Takes Medical Leave Of Absence

(RTTNews) - Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) said that it granted Bob Jornayvaz, Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, a temporary medical leave of absence, as he recovers from his previously announced injury.

In connection with Jornayvaz's leave of absence, the Board has appointed Matt Preston, Intrepid's current Chief Financial Officer, as acting principal executive officer. Intrepid's co-founder, Hugh Harvey, has been appointed as a Class III Director.

The Board has also temporarily delegated all responsibilities of the Chairman of the Board to Barth Whitham, Intrepid's Lead Director.

Last week, Intrepid Potash announced that its Chief Executive officer, Bob Jornayvaz, was involved in an accident during the U.S. Open Polo Championship on Saturday, April 6, 2024, and was undergoing treatment.

