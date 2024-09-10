Introducing Yext Social: A New AI-Powered Standard in Local Social Engagement

Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the leading digital presence platform for multi-location brands, today announced the launch of Yext Social, a cutting-edge AI-powered social media management solution that transforms how brands manage local customer engagement at scale globally. Yext Social empowers brands to connect with customers where it matters most—locally—through personalized, data-driven content, all managed on a single platform.

Yext Social represents a major expansion of the Yext platform. Leveraging advanced AI technology, Yext Social simplifies content creation, optimizes engagement strategies, and delivers actionable insights, enabling brands to manage both corporate and local social media with ease from the Yext platform.

"Social media is a critical touchpoint for brands to build trust and engage with customers on a personal level,” said Chris Brownlee, Vice President of Product Management at Yext. "Yext Social equips our customers to make local connections through personalized content, with access to the insights they need for fast and easy optimization of their strategy. We’re especially proud of the feature that allows brands to customize their posts for each social network, allowing users to post at the local level while maximizing each social network's capabilities."

Key features and benefits include:

AI-Driven Content Creation: Generate tailored social media captions and posts that reflect local distinctions and audience preferences, saving time and enhancing relevancy.

Unified Platform Experience: Manage corporate and local social accounts from a single interface, streamlining workflows and providing consistency across all channels.

Manage corporate and local social accounts from a single interface, streamlining workflows and providing consistency across all channels. Advanced Analytics and Insights: Track engagement metrics and measure the success of local social efforts, helping brands refine their strategies and maximize return on investment.

Brands like Direct Clicks Inc. are already experiencing the benefits of Yext Social. "The AI tool for caption generation is a game-changer for us,” said Kiana To, Social Media Specialist at Direct Clicks Inc. "It’s made our social strategy more efficient and aligned with our company’s direction. We’re excited to see how Yext Social continues to evolve.”

The launch of Yext Social follows Yext’s recent acquisition of Hearsay Systems, a global leader in digital client engagement for financial services. Hearsay’s offerings include Hearsay Social, a leading social media management tool for financial services companies looking to deliver compliant customer engagement and communications. Yext Social expands the product portfolio, providing an AI-powered social media management solution that supports multi-location brands in managing their digital presence across social channels. This addition further strengthens Yext’s position as a comprehensive digital presence platform.

To learn more about Yext Social, visit the website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" including, without limitation, statements regarding Yext’s expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding Yext Social. These statements are based upon current beliefs and are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. The following factors, among others, could cause or contribute to such differences: the risk that the features and benefits described in this release are not realized and whether all offerings and capabilities discussed in this release will be available as and when stated in this release. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to Yext on the date hereof, and Yext assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the leading digital presence platform for multi-location brands, with thousands of customers worldwide. With one central platform, brands can seamlessly deliver consistent, accurate, and engaging experiences and meaningfully connect with customers anywhere in the digital world. Yext’s AI and machine learning technology powers the knowledge behind every customer engagement, automates workflows at scale, and delivers actionable cross-channel insights that enable data-driven decisions. From SEO and websites to social media and reputation management, Yext enables brands to turn their digital presence into a differentiator. To learn more about Yext, visit Yext.com or find us on LinkedIn and X.

