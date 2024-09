Investing in This Healthcare Stock Could Be Like Catching Nvidia at the Dawn of the AI Boom

Nov. 30, 2022, will go down as a defining moment in modern history. That's the day OpenAI released ChatGPT to the masses. Just like that, euphoria about artificial intelligence (AI) took over the world.One of the biggest beneficiaries of the AI boom has been semiconductor specialist Nvidia . If you had bought shares of Nvidia on the same day that ChatGPT was introduced, you would be up 583% right now. Some investors might think that returns of this magnitude are rare. I disagree. Stocks move up for all sorts of reasons, even the most unconventional ones.What is rare, however, is finding a quality company with legitimate catalysts that can fuel long-term growth. Outside of AI , another growing narrative in the stock market surrounds the rise of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists for treating diabetes and obesity, such as Ozempic and Mounjaro.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool