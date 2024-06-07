Investis Group sells entire Real Estate Service segment

Focusing on direct property investments

Proceeds to be used for real estate acquisitions



Yesterday evening Investis signed an agreement to sell its entire Real Estate Services business to the Finnish PHM Group Holding Oy’s subsidiary PHM Group Oy. The enterprise value amounts to CHF 240 million. The transaction is expected to close in the next weeks. Stéphane Bonvin, CEO of Investis Group, comments: "The sale of all of Investis Group's real estate services companies represents an excellent development opportunity for this business. PHM Group is an experienced pan-European real estate services provider active in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Germany. Investis will now focus on further developing its excellent property portfolio".

The operations of all subsidiaries in the Real Estate Services segment will continue seamlessly. "We are very pleased to enter this new market with the real estate services companies of Investis Group. The corporate culture of the acquired companies is very similar to PHM’s: we operate close to the customer with the strength of local companies and brands. The transaction makes us one of the market leaders in Switzerland and also provides us with an excellent basis for making further acquisitions in the local market," says Ville Rantala, Group CEO of PHM Group.

With the sale, Investis will acquire a minority stake in PHM Group TopCo Oy for a total of CHF 50 million. In addition, Stéphane Bonvin is proposed to be elected to PHM Group’s Board of Directors. With his extensive knowledge of the Swiss real estate market, he will continue to support the development of PHM’s Swiss subsidiaries in the domestic market.

In the future, Investis will focus on its property portfolio. Purchase contracts for CHF 201 million with a gross rental income of CHF 12.5 million have been signed. The completion of these real estate acquisitions is foreseen in the coming weeks.

The sale of the Real Estate Services business will significantly increase equity. Following the property acquisitions the LTV (loan-to-value) is expected to be slightly below the 26% as per 31.12.2023.

Investis' management will be available to answer questions today at 09.00 CET. The conference call will be held in English. Please dial in 5-10 minutes before the start of the conference at the following numbers

Switzerland +41 (0)58 310 5000

UK +44 (0)207 107 0613

US +1 (1) 631 570 5613