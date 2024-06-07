|
07.06.2024 07:00:12
Investis Group sells entire Real Estate Service segment
INVESTIS Holding SA / Key word(s): Disposal
The operations of all subsidiaries in the Real Estate Services segment will continue seamlessly. "We are very pleased to enter this new market with the real estate services companies of Investis Group. The corporate culture of the acquired companies is very similar to PHM’s: we operate close to the customer with the strength of local companies and brands. The transaction makes us one of the market leaders in Switzerland and also provides us with an excellent basis for making further acquisitions in the local market," says Ville Rantala, Group CEO of PHM Group.
With the sale, Investis will acquire a minority stake in PHM Group TopCo Oy for a total of CHF 50 million. In addition, Stéphane Bonvin is proposed to be elected to PHM Group’s Board of Directors. With his extensive knowledge of the Swiss real estate market, he will continue to support the development of PHM’s Swiss subsidiaries in the domestic market.
In the future, Investis will focus on its property portfolio. Purchase contracts for CHF 201 million with a gross rental income of CHF 12.5 million have been signed. The completion of these real estate acquisitions is foreseen in the coming weeks.
The sale of the Real Estate Services business will significantly increase equity. Following the property acquisitions the LTV (loan-to-value) is expected to be slightly below the 26% as per 31.12.2023.
Investis' management will be available to answer questions today at 09.00 CET. The conference call will be held in English. Please dial in 5-10 minutes before the start of the conference at the following numbers
Switzerland +41 (0)58 310 5000
UK +44 (0)207 107 0613
US +1 (1) 631 570 5613
1920055 07-Jun-2024 CET/CEST
