24.06.2024 17:45:07
Investis Group successfully completes the sale of the Real Estate Service segment
/ Key word(s): Disposal
Investis announces this evening the successful completion of the sale the entire Real Estate Services segment to the Finnish PHM Group TopCo Oy’s subsidiary PHM Group Oy. The enterprise value amounts to CHF 240 million. Upon completion Investis acquires a minority stake in PHM Group TopCo Oy totalling EUR 51.3 million. Stéphane Bonvin, CEO of the Investis Group, has been elected to the Board of Directors of the PHM Group.
Investis will focus on expanding its property portfolio in future. Purchase agreements for CHF 201 million with a target gross rental income of CHF 12.5 million have already been signed. Completion of these property purchases is scheduled for the coming weeks.
The sale of the Real Estate Services business will significantly increase equity. Even after these property acquisitions totaling CHF 201 million, the LTV (loan-to-value) is expected to be slightly below the 26% as per 31.12.2023.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|INVESTIS Holding SA
|Neumühlequai 6
|8001 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 201 7242
|E-mail:
|laurence.bienz@investisgroup.com
|ISIN:
|CH0325094297
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1931823
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1931823 24.06.2024 CET/CEST
