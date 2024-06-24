24.06.2024 17:45:07

Investis Group successfully completes the sale of the Real Estate Service segment

INVESTIS Holding SA
24.06.2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST

  • Focusing on direct property investments 
  • Proceeds to be used for real estate acquisitions

Investis announces this evening the successful completion of the sale the entire Real Estate Services segment to the Finnish PHM Group TopCo Oy’s subsidiary PHM Group Oy. The enterprise value amounts to CHF 240 million. Upon completion Investis acquires a minority stake in PHM Group TopCo Oy totalling EUR 51.3 million. Stéphane Bonvin, CEO of the Investis Group, has been elected to the Board of Directors of the PHM Group.

Investis will focus on expanding its property portfolio in future. Purchase agreements for CHF 201 million with a target gross rental income of CHF 12.5 million have already been signed. Completion of these property purchases is scheduled for the coming weeks.

The sale of the Real Estate Services business will significantly increase equity. Even after these property acquisitions totaling CHF 201 million, the LTV (loan-to-value) is expected to be slightly below the 26% as per 31.12.2023.



Language: English
Company: INVESTIS Holding SA
Neumühlequai 6
8001 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 201 7242
E-mail: laurence.bienz@investisgroup.com
ISIN: CH0325094297
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1931823

 


24.06.2024 CET/CEST

