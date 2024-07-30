|
30.07.2024 17:45:12
Investis successfully issues a fixed rate bond of CHF 100 million
INVESTIS Holding SA / Key word(s): Bond
Investis has successfully placed a fixed rate bond issue on the market today. With a volume of CHF 100 million and a coupon of 1.45%, the issue has a tenor of two years and two months until 16 October 2026. The proceeds will be used to refinance short-term financial debt.
UBS Investment Bank is acting as lead manager for the transaction. A provisional application for listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange will be filed, and the payment date of the bond is scheduled for 16 August 2024.
|English
|INVESTIS Holding SA
|Neumühlequai 6
|8001 Zürich
|Switzerland
|+41 58 201 7242
|laurence.bienz@investisgroup.com
|CH0325094297
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|1957231
1957231 30-Jul-2024 CET/CEST
