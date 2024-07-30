Investis successfully issues a fixed rate bond of CHF 100 million

Investis has successfully placed a fixed rate bond issue on the market today. With a volume of CHF 100 million and a coupon of 1.45%, the issue has a tenor of two years and two months until 16 October 2026. The proceeds will be used to refinance short-term financial debt.

UBS Investment Bank is acting as lead manager for the transaction. A provisional application for listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange will be filed, and the payment date of the bond is scheduled for 16 August 2024.