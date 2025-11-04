Fixed Income Trust For Goldman Sachs Subordinated Notes 6 3-4 % Trust Ctf 2011-1.10.37 on 6.75% Sub Aktie
ISIN: US33834B2079
|
05.11.2025 00:07:59
Investment Manager Makes Strategic Buy in Fixed Income ETF, According to Recent Filing
On Nov. 4, 2025, Gimbal Financial disclosed a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN), acquiring 303,893 shares for an estimated $8.44 million.Gimbal Financial opened a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter, according to an SEC filing dated Nov. 4, 2025. The fund purchased 303,893 shares, with a transaction value of $8,442,148. This addition brought the total number of reportable positions in the fund to 55.This filing reflects a new position in FALN, representing 5.07% of Gimbal Financial's 13F reportable assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
