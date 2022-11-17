Investors Putting Less in the Stock Market to Pay for Everyday Essentials

Despite wanting to invest, today’s market conditions have more than three-quarters (77%) of investors concerned about fluctuations in the market and two-thirds (66%) say they are nervous about their money, according to a new study by Wells Fargo & Company.

Investors are so nervous that two out of five (42%) admit they want to cash out of their investments, and more than one in four (29%) would cash out their IRA or 401(k) investments if they could do so without tax penalties.

Inflation is cutting into household budgets, with a quarter of Americans with money in the stock market moving investing dollars into everyday essentials like groceries, gas, and housing. One in four (25%) are putting less into the stock market because they need to budget their cash for regular household expenses.

The top five budget areas in need of cash are:

Groceries (58%)

Transportation and gas (47%)

Utility bills (42%)

Debt (39%)

Housing (34%)

A full two-thirds of investors say they’re "doomscrolling,” or continually checking their investments on their phone when the market is going down. 27% of women respondents and 50% of men check the value of their investments multiple times per week.

Americans with money in the stock market see inflation as the biggest threat to their investments, with two-thirds (65%) saying lower inflation would make them feel more confident. More confidence would also come from interest rates declining (44%); decreased gas prices (41%); the war in Ukraine ending (35%); a shift in U.S. politics (34%); an end to U.S. labor shortages (20%); and a cure for COVID-19 (15%).

"Uncertainty on so many levels can cause people to focus in on their present self, or immediate needs and circumstances – and to lose focus on their future self, or more strategic priorities like retirement readiness,” said Michael Liersch, head of Advice and Planning in Wells Fargo’s Wealth & Investment Management business. "The irony is that this is the moment when we need to keep balance between our present and future selves, and potentially even dedicate more, not less, to our future selves.”

"When you pull money out of your retirement accounts, you’ve locked in market declines. When you hold your money in cash, you forgo potential future investment returns. Remaining balanced in your approach may help you achieve short- and long-term financial success. Saving and investing is not a light switch that you turn on and off, it’s better thought of as a dimmer switch that you should regularly revisit and dial up or down based on your present and future needs,” he said.

Investor knowledge is key to participation rates

In addition to inflation, another barrier cited keeping people wary of the market is a lack of investing knowledge, with fewer than half (44%) feeling confident in knowing where to invest in today’s market. Even fewer (40%) would give themselves an A or B grade in terms of their investment knowledge.

More than one-third of all Americans (36%) do not have any money in the stock market. Among Americans without money in the stock market:

Two out of three (68%) say they are unwilling to risk their money

Three out of five (61%) believe it is not worth investing without a lot of money

One-half (50%) cite lack of knowledge as a barrier to investing

One-quarter (27%) believe that making money in the stock market is mostly a matter of luck

The study also revealed that many investors (57%) feel overwhelmed by investment options and need advice. Two-thirds (66%) want a second opinion from others before buying or selling an investment. While financial advisors, financial institutions, and family are the top resources that investors turn to for advice, those resources vary by generation.

Gen Zers turn to family (50%), followed by social media sites such as YouTube and TikTok (44%)

Millennials largely rely on family (52%)

Gen Xers and baby boomers say financial advisors are key (46% and 55%, respectively)

One in ten (10%) of investors feel they have no one to turn to for financial advice

"When people think about the younger generations, they often think of them as DIY (do it yourself) individuals,” said Liersch. "Our data show that nothing could be further from the truth. Human beings not only want advice from their device – whether it’s on YouTube or TikTok – but from human beings as well, regardless of age.

"Whether it’s family or a financial advisor, they’re trying to turn to someone for help. Digital advice serves to enable the information flow to inspire them to use their money more wisely or verify and validate what they’ve heard from others. It also helps people execute on their ideas in a quick and efficient way, whether that’s self-directed, with a professional advisor, or both. That said, it appears that people still continue to value human advice.”

Some see opportunity and will find money to invest

On the other end of the spectrum, almost one in five investors (18%) want to take advantage of the down market and free up money in their budget to invest more. The top five budget areas where investors are cutting back in order to invest more are:

Entertainment (55%)

Personal spending, such as clothing (46%)

Restaurants (45%)

Travel and vacations (36%)

Online subscriptions (28%)

About the study

Versta Research conducted a national online survey of 2,000 U.S. adults, of whom 1,163 have money invested in the stock market. The survey was conducted September 21–27, 2022. Sampling was stratified, and final data were weighted to match current U.S. Census estimates for the adult population based on age, gender, race/ethnicity, region, income, and education. Assuming no sample bias, the maximum margin of error for full-sample estimates is ±2% overall and ±3% for those with money in the stock market (investors).

