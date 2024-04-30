|
30.04.2024 17:45:07
Invibes Advertising : 2024/2025 financial agenda.
|
Invibes Advertising NV
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
Press release
2024/2025 financial agenda
London, 30 April 2024 - INVIBES ADVERTISING (Invibes), an advanced technology company specialising in digital advertising, today announces its financial agenda for 2024/2025:
All publications are disclosed after the close of trading.
About Invibes Advertising
Invibes Advertising (Invibes) is an international technology company specialising in digital advertising innovation.
Founded on the philosophy that advertising efficiency comes from being truly innovative and naturally engaging to users, Invibes has developed an integrated technology platform for brands to reach consumers through impactful in-feed advertising.
Invibes delivers advertising that creates positive attention by harnessing the power of big data, innovative in-feed formats, wide reach and extensive intelligence services.
Pioneering the way in sustainable advertising, Invibes also offers a unique solution to offset campaign emissions through its Carbon-Neutral label.
In order to partner with some of the greatest brands in the world, like Amazon, Bacardi, Dell, IKEA and Toyota, we rely on even greater people. At Invibes we strive to maintain an energetic, open environment that fosters a culture of ideation, growth and #GoodVibes, that shines straight through to our clients.
Want to hear more about Invibes? Visit: www.invibes.com
Invibes Advertising is listed on the Euronext Stock Exchange (Ticker: ALINV – ISIN: BE0974299316)
Read our latest press releases at:
https://www.invibes.com/investors.html
Follow the latest news about Invibes Advertising on:
LinkedIn @Invibes AdvertisingX @Invibes_adv
Financial & Corporate Contacts:
Kris Vlaemynck, co-CEO
Additional features:
File: 2024 04 30 - PR - Invibes Advertising_EN
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Invibes Advertising NV
|Reigerstraat 8
|9000 Gent
|Belgium
|E-mail:
|audrey.mela@invibes.com
|ISIN:
|BE0974299316
|Listed:
|Paris
|EQS News ID:
|1893199
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1893199 30.04.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu INVIBES ADVERTISING N.V.mehr Nachrichten
|
30.04.24
|Invibes Advertising : 2024/2025 financial agenda. (EQS Group)
|
25.04.24
|Invibes Advertising : 6 % Umsatzwachstum im 1. Quartal 2024. (EQS Group)
|
25.04.24
|Invibes Advertising : 6 % Umsatzwachstum im 1. Quartal 2024. (EQS Group)
|
25.04.24
|Invibes Advertising : 6% growth in Q1 2024 sales. (EQS Group)
|
25.04.24
|Invibes Advertising : 6% growth in Q1 2024 sales. (EQS Group)
|
27.03.24
|Invibes Advertising : Jahresergebnis 2023 deutlich gestiegen. (EQS Group)
|
27.03.24
|Invibes Advertising : Strong growth in annual results 2023. (EQS Group)
|
27.03.24
|Invibes Advertising : Strong growth in annual results 2023. (EQS Group)
Analysen zu INVIBES ADVERTISING N.V.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|INVIBES ADVERTISING N.V.
|6,84
|12,13%