25.10.2023 16:40:59
Invitation to Conference Call and Audio Webcast
LEM HOLDING SA
/ Key word(s): Conference/Half Year Results
LEM Holding SA – Half Year Results 2023/24
LEM Holding SA (SIX: LEHN) will publish its half year results 2023/24 on 10 November 2023. The ad hoc announcement, Half-Year Report, and presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the LEM website (www.lem.com/en/investors) from 7:00 am CET.Conference call and audio webcast
Frank Rehfeld, CEO, and Andrea Borla, CFO, will explain the 2023/24 half-year results and provide an outlook for the current financial year today at 14:00 CET at a media and investor conference call and audio webcast.
To participate in the conference call, you can register here. After registration, you will receive a confirmation by e-mail with individual dial-in data. As a participant in the telephone conference, you can follow the presentation here.
The presentation will be broadcast as a live audio webcast. To access, please use this link. Questions can be asked via the chat function. A replay will be available at the same day at this link.
LEM – Life Energy Motion
Our 1,500 people in over 15 countries transform technology potential into powerful answers. We develop and recruit the best global talent, working at the forefront of mega trends such as renewable energy, mobility, automation and digitization.
With innovative electrical solutions, we are helping our customers and society accelerate the transition to a sustainable future.
Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1986, the company’s ticker symbol is LEHN.
Investor contact
Media contact
