Invitation to Conference Call and Audio Webcast

LEM Holding SA (SIX: LEHN) will publish its half year results 2023/24 on 10 November 2023. The ad hoc announcement, Half-Year Report, and presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the LEM website (www.lem.com/en/investors) from 7:00 am CET.

Conference call and audio webcast

Frank Rehfeld, CEO, and Andrea Borla, CFO, will explain the 2023/24 half-year results and provide an outlook for the current financial year today at 14:00 CET at a media and investor conference call and audio webcast.

To participate in the conference call , you can register here. After registration, you will receive a confirmation by e-mail with individual dial-in data. As a participant in the telephone conference, you can follow the presentation here.