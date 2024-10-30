Invitation to Conference Call and Audio Webcast 11 November 2024, 10.30 am

Dear Ladies and Gentlemen

LEM Holding SA (SIX: LEHN) will publish its half year results 2024/25 on 11 November 2024. The ad hoc announcement, Half-Year Report, and presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the LEM website ( www.lem.com/en/investors ) from 7:00 am CET.

Frank Rehfeld, CEO, and Andrea Borla, CFO, will explain the 2024/25 half year results and provide an outlook for the current financial year at a media and investor conference call and audio webcast. Furthermore, Thomas Mellano, who will lead LEM’s finance organization on an interim basis starting 12 November 2024, will introduce himself. The conference call and audio webcast in English will take place on Monday, 11 November 2024, 10.30 am (CET).

To participate in the conference call, you can register here . After registration, you will receive a confirmation by e-mail with individual dial-in data. As a participant in the telephone conference, you can follow the presentation here (please mute the browser sound).

The presentation will be broadcast as a live audio webcast. To access, please use this link . Questions can be asked via the chat function. A replay will be available at the same day at this link .

