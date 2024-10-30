Warum Bitcoin als Wertspeicher in keinem diversifizierten Portfolio fehlen sollte. Jetzt lesen -w-
22.10.2024 09:00:10

Invitation to Conference Call and Audio Webcast 11 November 2024, 10.30 am

LEM HOLDING SA / Key word(s): Conference/Half Year Results
Invitation to Conference Call and Audio Webcast 11 November 2024, 10.30 am

22.10.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST

LEM Holding SA – Half Year Results 2024/25

Dear Ladies and Gentlemen

LEM Holding SA (SIX: LEHN) will publish its half year results 2024/25 on 11 November 2024. The ad hoc announcement, Half-Year Report, and presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the LEM website (www.lem.com/en/investors) from 7:00 am CET.

Frank Rehfeld, CEO, and Andrea Borla, CFO, will explain the 2024/25 half year results and provide an outlook for the current financial year at a media and investor conference call and audio webcast. Furthermore, Thomas Mellano, who will lead LEM’s finance organization on an interim basis starting 12 November 2024, will introduce himself. The conference call and audio webcast in English will take place on Monday, 11 November 2024, 10.30 am (CET).

To participate in the conference call, you can register here. After registration, you will receive a confirmation by e-mail with individual dial-in data. As a participant in the telephone conference, you can follow the presentation here (please mute the browser sound).

The presentation will be broadcast as a live audio webcast. To access, please use this link. Questions can be asked via the chat function. A replay will be available at the same day at this link.

If you have any questions, you can contact:

Kind regards,

Frank Rehfeld                                        Andrea Borla
CEO                                                      CFO

LEM – Life Energy Motion

A leading company in electrical measurement, LEM engineers the best solutions for energy and mobility, ensuring that our customers’ systems are optimized, reliable, and safe.

Our 1,700 people in 17 countries transform technology potential into powerful answers. We develop and recruit the best global talent, working at the forefront of megatrends such as renewable energy, mobility, automation, and digitization. With innovative electrical solutions, we are helping our customers and society accelerate the transition to a more sustainable future.

Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1986, the company’s ticker symbol is LEHN.

www.lem.com 

Investor contact
Andrea Borla, Chief Finance Officer
+41 22 706 12 50
investor@lem.com

Media contact
Dynamics Group
Thomas Balmer, +41 79 703 87 28, tba@dynamicsgroup.ch
Christian Wolf, +41 79 457 72 05, cwo@dynamicsgroup.ch

