IonQ Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089
|
29.12.2025 19:30:00
IonQ vs. D-Wave: Which Quantum Computing Stock Will Outperform in 2026?
Two of the leading pure-play quantum computing stocks are IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) and D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS). While both stocks have enjoyed solid returns thus far this year, D-Wave has been the much stronger performer, with the stock up around 200% as of this writing versus only a 10% gain for IonQ.Let's examine which stock is set up to outperform in 2026.While most quantum computing companies use what is known as gate-based systems, D-Wave has taken a different approach and employs quantum annealing technology. Annealing is a more specialized process used to find the best way to do something. In many ways, the difference between the technologies is similar to what we are seeing in artificial intelligence (AI) today. Gate-based systems are like general-purpose graphics processing units (GPUs) that can do many things well, while annealing is more like ASICs, which are designed to optimally perform very specific tasks. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
