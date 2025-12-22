Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
22.12.2025 14:45:00
IonQ vs. Rigetti Computing: Which Quantum Computing Stock Will Outperform in 2026?
Quantum computing stocks gained a lot of attention in 2025 as the next big potential technological innovation after artificial intelligence (AI). Two of the most prominent pure-plays in the space are IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI). While both stocks went on wild rides in 2025, it is Rigetti that is set to outperform in 2025 with a year-to-date gain of nearly 50% versus around 15% for IonQ, as of this writing.Let's look at which stock is set to outperform in 2026.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!