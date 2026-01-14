:be Aktie
IonQ's Biggest Advantage in Quantum Computing Could Be Its Biggest Weakness
IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) is probably the most popular quantum computing pure-play investment. This is evidenced by its market cap, which is the largest among the pure plays at about $17 billion. IonQ has one advantage over nearly every competitor in its space, and it's a huge one.However, this big advantage may become its biggest weakness if IonQ can't achieve widespread quantum computing dominance before its competition. So, what are the strengths and weaknesses? It all has to do with how IonQ is approaching quantum computing.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
