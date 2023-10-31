|
31.10.2023 13:11:47
IPG Photonics Corporation Announces Retreat In Q3 Income, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $54.99 million, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $76.26 million, or $1.47 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.6% to $301.40 million from $349.01 million last year.
IPG Photonics Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $54.99 Mln. vs. $76.26 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.16 vs. $1.47 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.02 -Revenue (Q3): $301.40 Mln vs. $349.01 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.80 to $1.10 Next quarter revenue guidance: $270 - $300 Mln
