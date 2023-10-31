31.10.2023 13:11:47

IPG Photonics Corporation Announces Retreat In Q3 Income, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $54.99 million, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $76.26 million, or $1.47 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.6% to $301.40 million from $349.01 million last year.

IPG Photonics Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $54.99 Mln. vs. $76.26 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.16 vs. $1.47 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.02 -Revenue (Q3): $301.40 Mln vs. $349.01 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.80 to $1.10 Next quarter revenue guidance: $270 - $300 Mln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu IPG Photonics CorpShsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu IPG Photonics CorpShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

IPG Photonics CorpShs 80,76 -15,63% IPG Photonics CorpShs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Zinsentscheid: Asiatische Börsen uneins
Die asiatischen Börsen zeigen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich zur Wochenmitte schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierte höher. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Mittwoch mit positiver Tendenz.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen