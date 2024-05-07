07.05.2024 17:52:13

Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (29 april to 3 May 2024)

7 May 2024

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 29 April to 3 May 2024

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN Code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8729-Apr-24FR000007329810?00063,4185XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8729-Apr-24FR000007329822463,4600DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8729-Apr-24FR00000732982363,7000AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8730-Apr-24FR00000732987?36063,2665XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8730-Apr-24FR00000732983?44363,2883DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8730-Apr-24FR000007329863163,2712TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8730-Apr-24FR00000732981?06663,2949AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W872-May-24FR00000732986?79663,3684XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W872-May-24FR00000732985?45763,3957DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W873-May-24FR00000732988?92963,6681XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W873-May-24FR00000732983?32063,6471DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Attachment


